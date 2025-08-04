Not even former six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson can deny Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase‘s greatness, calling the young wideout the “best” in franchise history.

Talking to TMZ Sports, Johnson praised Chase. While Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-team All-Pro as a Bengal, he said Chase was “absolutely” the best receiver “in the history of the Bengals.”

That is scary news for NFL fans. Chase is heading into his fifth year in the league. Throughout his four-year career, he has never failed to top the 1,000-yard mark in a season. He is also coming off a career year where he led the league in several statistical categories.

Is Ja'Marr Chase the best receiver in Bengals history?

Whether or not Chase is the best receiver in Bengals history is subjective. Of course, Johnson has a good case as well, given his resume. He had over 10,000 yards and 66 touchdowns during his 10-year tenure with the Begnals.

There is also A.J. Green, who spent the first 10 years of his career with them as well. Green was the fourth-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Bengals. He was a two-time Second-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler with them.

Five years into his career, Chase is on his way to catching Johnson and Green on the Bengals' all-time receiving yards list. Johnson and Green are first and second, respectively, while Chase is 10th all-time four years into his career. If he continues playing at a high level for the Bengals, it seems inevitable that he will own the franchise record.

Chase led the NFL in receptions (127), yards (1,708), and touchdowns (17) in 2024. The Bengals went 9-8 in 2024, but they missed the playoffs. They started 0-3, putting their playoff hopes in doubt. While they ended the season on a five-game winning streak, it was not enough to make the postseason.

His college and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a career year as well. Chase was a big part of Burrow's 4,918-yard, 43-touchdown season.