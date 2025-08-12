The Cincinnati Bengals have been busy participating in preseason and training camp as they gear up for the upcoming 2025 NFL campaign. The Bengals figure to once again have a lethal offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow and star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

On Tuesday, the Bengals' practices continued, and Burrow completed a pass to wide receiver Andrei Iosivas for a touchdown that will have Bengals fans buzzing.

https://x.com/Trags/status/1955296458980155448

(video via Mike Pegraglia of the Jungle Roar Pod on X, formerly Twitter).

However, some fans on X were more concerned with the ineptitude of the defensive backfield on display during the play than they were impressed by Burrow and the offense

“When are we gonna decide that maybe our corners just aren’t good?” wondered one fan.

“Bengals DB’s and safety positions are going to be historically bad.” predicted another.

On this particular play, it was Josh “Fig” Newton who was beat on the deep ball, which culminated in the Bengals' offensive unit finding the end zone.

Article Continues Below

A strange Bengals team

On paper, the Bengals figure to have one of the most talented teams in the NFL, with one of the league's best quarterbacks in Joe Burrow along with one of its two best receivers in Chase, as well as a host of other talented skill positional players.

However, the Bengals struggled in 2024 on both the offensive and defensive line. The only thing keeping the defense afloat in 2024 was the play of star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, and at the present moment, he and the team's front office are in a staring contest, waiting to see who will blink first in regards to the contract extension he is hoping for.

In order to even stay in the playoff chase in the AFC, the Bengals will likely need another historic season from Burrow and Chase considering their question marks on defense, and even that might not be enough to truly lift them into contention–it wasn't last year.

The Bengals will kick off their 2025 NFL season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.