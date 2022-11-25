Published November 25, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Fresh off a Week 11 win over their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to ride the momentum and extend their winning streak to three games against the Tennessee Titans. The Week 12 showdown will see the Bengals’ offense without running back Joe Mixon, as he has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest with a concussion. However, quarterback Joe Burrow may have another crucial weapon coming back into the fold. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be a game-time decision for the Bengals ahead of kickoff.

Should Chase suit up against the Titans, he would be a massive addition to an aerial attack that ranks fourth-highest in the NFL in the 2022 season. The former first-round pick has not played since Week 7 after sustaining a hip injury. As a rookie last season, Chase tallied 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to making a Pro Bowl appearance and winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. In college, he and Burrow were a historic duo with the national championship-winning LSU Tigers, a connection that has carried over at the professional level.

Before getting hurt, Ja’Marr Chase was on pace to have another phenomenal season, posting 47 catches for 605 yards and seven touchdowns. Hopefully, he will have an opportunity to resume his dominance and help lead the Bengals to their seventh win of the season and bolster their playoff hopes. Be sure to keep up with our coverage at ClutchPoints as his status becomes clearer ahead of kickoff on Sunday.