The Cincinnati Reds had a chance. Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski struggled in his return from the injured list Friday. The rookie phenom didn’t have his stuff, lasting less than two innings as the Reds jumped out to an early 8-1 lead. Cincinnati had the seemingly invincible Brewers on the ropes. But Christian Yelich never doubted the outcome.

Milwaukee stormed back from a seven-run deficit to beat the Reds 10-8. With the victory, the Brewers extended their winning streak to 13 straight games, tying a franchise record.

Following the team’s improbable comeback, Yelich was asked if he really told manager Pat Murphy that Milwaukee would win when the score was 8-1 in the second inning.

“Yeah,” Yelich grinned, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg. “You know, we’ve been in that situation before and we seem to always kinda make it close. With the way that our team is, I knew we weren’t going to get our doors blown off and we were going to find a way to get back into that thing,” he said.

Brewers bounce back for 13th straight win

“We’ve just got a room full of fighters and guys that just don’t care what the scoreboard says or anything like that. We’re down to play whenever, wherever and however,” Yelich added.

The Brewers’ magical season reached new heights on Friday. Misiorowski’s rough outing forced the team to transition to a bullpen game. Six Milwaukee pitchers worked in relief of Misiorowski and they kept the Reds off the scoreboard after the early eight-run outburst.

The impressive group effort allowed the team to get back into the game. The Brewers’ offense went to work, led by Yelich. The former NL MVP came up big time and again at the plate. Yelich went 4-5 with two home runs, a double, five RBI and three runs scored.

Slugger Andrew Vaughn also contributed, picking up two hits including a three-run homer in the third inning. Yelich then tied the game with a two-run single in the fourth before giving the Brewers a 9-8 lead with a solo shot in the sixth inning.

The Brewers joined some exclusive company with two 11-game winning streaks in the same season. The team is a scorching-hot 21-4 since the All-Star break. Two months ago, Milwaukee trailed the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central by 6.5 games. But the Brewers have gone 38-9 since June 19, building a nine-game lead in the division. They’ll attempt to set a new franchise record with their 14th straight win on Saturday.