Cam Ward had words of praise to share about one of his rookie teammates after the Tennessee Titans' preseason matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night. That player turned out to be tight end Gunnar Helm.

Helm was active in the team's pass-catching situations. He earned four targets as he was successful with his four receptions, getting 48 total yards and a touchdown. His longest catch went for 25 yards.

Ward reflected on the tight end's display after the game, per reporter Jimmy Wyatt. Knowing how impactful he was in the contest, he gave him a label that indicated his involvement in many areas on offense.

“Gunnar Helm is a dog,” Ward said.

How Cam Ward's Titans played against Falcons

It was a solid performance for Gunnar Helm. He earned deserved praise from Cam Ward as the Titans beat the Falcons 23-20.

Helm represented the Texas Longhorns throughout his entire collegiate career from 2021 to 2024. He made 79 catches for 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns throughout 55 total appearances. His last campaign was his best, obtaining 60 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns, earning second team All-SEC honors.

This ended up having him be a draft selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans recognized his talents, selecting him in the fourth round with the 120th overall pick.

Tennessee showcased balance in its win over Atlanta. They scored at least a field goal or better in all four quarters, while forcing their opponents to go scoreless in the first and fourth quarters.

Both squads nearly had an even split between the run and pass. Tennessee had the edge in passing yards with 195 over Atlanta's 174 yards. As for their plays on the ground, the visitors took the slight edge by a 118-115 margin.

The Titans will look to return to the playoffs in 2025, something they haven't done since 2020. Their performance in the 2024 season was brutal, finishing with a 3-14 record.

After their preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. ET, the Titans will be ready for their regular-season opener. They are on the road as they face the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7 at 3:05 p.m. ET.