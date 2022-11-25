Published November 25, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their top playmakers for a key Week 12 showdown between AFC contenders.

Running back Joe Mixon will miss his team’s clash with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday due to a concussion, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mixon suffered a concussion toward the end of the first half in Cincinnati’s 37-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. He didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that Joe Mixon would remain sidelined for his team’s final practice, unlikely to travel to Tennessee.

A first-time Pro Bowler last season, Mixon is among the most reliable dual-threat running back in football. He’s rushed for 605 yards (3.8 YPC) and six touchdowns on 158 carries this season, also doing major damage through the air. Mixon’s 41 catches for 314 yards and two scores has him on easy pace to break career-best pass-catching numbers put up a year ago.

Fellow veteran Samaje Perine picked up Mixon’s slack against Pittsburgh, finishing the game with 11 carries and four catches—on three of which he found the end zone—for 82 total yards. Expect Perine and fourth-year pro Trayveon Williams to be the Bengals primary backs versus the Titans.

Superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a hip injury. Taylor said he will be a game-time decision after practicing in limited capacity.

Cincinnati, 6-4, and Tennessee, 7-3, kickoff from Nissan Stadium at 1:00 p.m. (PST), a rematch of last year’s divisional playoff game won 19-16 by the Bengals.