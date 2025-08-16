PHOENIX — The standings are getting tighter and tighter, and everything is at stake for the Phoenix Mercury. Falling to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday has Kahleah Copper putting on her leadership cap.

During her postgame availability, she clarified what the team's philosophy should be down the stretch.

“It's a little bit bigger than just this game,” Copper said. “We're trying to head into the playoffs with a little bit of momentum. But what is dwelling on this game going to do for us? I think that's the kind of mindset you've got to have.

“It's just a short-term memory. Still wanting to watch the film and go back to it and break it down and understand the breakdown of it. But just not to dwell on it and be sad about it because it's good for what?”

The more that the Big Three of Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally, and Copper play together, the more cohesive they look. However, for the first three quarters, it didn't look that way.

There were defensive lapses and some simply blown possessions. Doing that against the Aces cannot happen due to their experience and understanding that every possession has its own unique weight.

As a result of the lacking defense, and her MVP-power, A'ja Wilson dropped 30 points and 16 rebounds in the Las Vegas win. It wasn't solely the Wilson show, but the lack of rotations, switching, and communication played a crucial factor.

Who else has Kahleah Copper's vision for the Mercury?

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) against the Indiana Fever during WNBA game at PHX Arena.
© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Copper's head coach, Nate Tibbetts, has the same philosophy. Actually, it's one that has trickled down to every player on the roster. Before Friday's game, he spoke on that point and circled back to taking it one day at a time.

“I think in sports, you deal with big wins and tough losses,” Tibbetts said. “You have to be ready, the next day, right? New day, mentality next play. There's only one champion, right? You've got to just keep fighting. And there are gonna be days where you bring it and you're good.

“And there are going to be days that you bring it, maybe you're not good enough. There's going to be ups and downs to finish the season, but I like where we put ourselves in a pretty good position here. And now it's about performing when it matters.”

That last part — performing when it matters — was what Copper touched on. It can't be performing for 30, or even 35, or even 39 minutes. It has to be for a full 40 minutes.

Time and time again, that's been the emphasis in losses, and the same scenario applies here. Whether with a full roster or the Mercury's desired 8-player rotation, consistency is key, and that's what Copper is hunting.

Phoenix will have a chance to begin a three-game road trip against the Seattle Storm. Hopefully that ‘short-term memory' will be working overtime for it to get a win against a team also in the thick of the playoff race.

More Phoenix Mercury News
Suns owner Mat Ishbia speaks with the press during a news conference at Footprint Center in Phoenix on May 1, 2024.
Mat Ishbia stresses trust amid active role with Suns, MercuryJulian Ojeda ·
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts smiling with Kalani Brown and Lexi Held smiling. Also, Natasha Mack is blocking a shot, and Alyssa Thomas looking excited.
2 moves Mercury must make after 2025 WNBA trade deadlineHayden Cilley ·
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts smiling, with Kitija Laksa, Kalani Brown, and Lexi Held all in Mercury jerseys next to him, and the players are looking serious. Next to the players, there are question marks around them.
Why Nate Tibbetts believes in Mercury’s intriguing 8-player rotation?Hayden Cilley ·
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) with head coach Nate Tibbetts against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at Footprint Center.
Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas delivers bold statement after season series sweep by DreamHayden Cilley ·
Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) yells in excitement for Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Atlanta Dream defeated the Indiana Fever, 91-90.
7 biggest 2025 WNBA trade deadline missed opportunitiesJess Koffie ·
Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) celebrates against the Indiana Fever during WNBA game at PHX Arena.
How Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner brought sharp ‘edge’ to revenge game vs. FeverHayden Cilley ·