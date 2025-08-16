Aug 16, 2025 at 1:26 AM ET

The Milwaukee Brewers completed a historic and improbable comeback Friday night, overcoming an 8-1 deficit against the Cincinnati Reds to win 10-8 and extend their winning streak to 13 games, tying the franchise record.

The comeback was the largest deficit overcome to preserve a winning streak of 13 games or more in franchise history. Milwaukee improved to 77-44 after the victory, maintaining the best record in Major League Baseball in 2025.

After the game, fans didn't hold back their excitement.

“Brewers are unstoppable, comeback kings and tying franchise history in style,” wrote one fan.

“This Brewers team might be the greatest team in MLB history,” added another.

“Brewers are on a roll,” another fan stated.

“Down 8-1 and still come back… Milwaukee showing why they’re inevitable,” commented one more fan.

The comeback began after rookie Jacob Misiorowski, making his first start since July 28 following a stint on the injured list, struggled on the mound. Misiorowski gave up eight runs in the first two innings, issuing three walks, hitting a batter, and surrendering four hits in just 1 1/3 innings.

Reliever DL Hall allowed additional runs, including a two-run double by Elly De La Cruz and RBI singles that pushed the Reds’ lead to 8-1. At one point, the Brewers’ win probability fell to 3.1%, marking a near-impossible deficit.

Milwaukee’s offense wasted no time making an impact. Christian Yelich put the Brewers on the board in the second inning with a solo home run off Reds starter Nick Martinez. Yelich used a special Bob Uecker tribute bat, engraved with the announcer’s famous home run call, “Get up, get outta here!,” adding a nostalgic touch to his powerful hit.

The Brewers kept the momentum going in the third inning with a five-run surge. Andrew Vaughn delivered a three-run homer, while Brice Turang added an RBI double, narrowing Cincinnati’s lead to just 8-6.

The rally continued in the fourth inning. Consecutive hits by Sal Frelick and Joey Ortiz, along with an error by Reds second baseman Gavin Lux, set the stage for Yelich’s two-run single to tie the game at 8-all.

Yelich then gave the Brewers the lead with his 26th home run of the season in the sixth inning, a solo shot off Scott Barlow. Brandon Lockridge added an insurance run in the seventh with a double and a run scored on a wild pitch.

The Brewers’ bullpen secured the victory by retiring the final 23 Reds batters in order. Relievers Nick Mears, Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe, Jared Koenig, and closer Trevor Megill combined for five hitless innings and nine strikeouts, with Megill earning his 29th save.

The win extended Milwaukee’s dominance, as the Brewers have now won 28 of their last 32 games, posted three separate win streaks of at least eight games this season, and hold a six-game lead for the best record in MLB and a nine-game lead in the NL Central.