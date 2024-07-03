The Montreal Canadiens have a clear trade target for the 2024 NHL offseason. The Habs need to get some offensive talent to supplement their deep roster of defensemen. The Canadiens have ten defensemen on their roster who could get time in the NHL next season. General manager Kent Hughes knows that the Canadiens would be better off trading one or two defensemen to get some talent up front.

David Savard is the most likely defenseman who will find a new home. There's a fit for him in Carolina and Anaheim, which will help facilitate a deal for our Canadiens' trade targets. It is a crucial offseason for the Canadiens, as they're trying to tread the line between competing and sticking with their rebuild plans. However, if Montreal can land some of these trade targets, their rebuild will accelerate.

Trevor Zegras has familiarity with Canadiens

Trevor Zegras signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks before the 2023-24 season. He has two years left at a $5.75 million cap hit and will still be a restricted free agent. The Canadiens need some offensive talent up front, and Zegras being on the trade block is an opportunity to check that box.

Ducks head coach Greg Cronin and general manager Pat Verbeek are old-time hockey minds, and it makes sense that they are looking to get rid of Zegras. Zegras is an elite offensive talent who isn't afraid to teeter on the edge of showboating. However, his style of play doesn't sit right with hockey people like Verbeek and Cronin, but that influx of offensive talent would be a welcome sight in Montreal.

Zegras' shortcomings are at the defensive end, where he doesn't compete as hard as on offense and takes some shortcuts. The Canadiens would be a good fit, as they have some two-way forwards who'll pick up the slack and a stacked blue line. The Canadiens have too many defensemen to be able to fit them all in the lineup. Therefore, they could trade one of them to the Ducks to create more room and add a legitimate top-six talent in Zegras.

Zegras also has connections in Montreal that would make him feel more comfortable than Anaheim. He and Canadiens sniper Cole Caufield played junior hockey with the United States Development Program and still spend their summers together playing golf and training. There are plenty of positives for Zegras coming to Montreal, but whether he is worth the price is a question that Kent Hughes must answer.

Is Martin Necas on the trade block?

There are mixed feelings about whether the Carolina Hurricanes will explore trading Martin Necas. The Hurricanes were actively exploring trade opportunities at the NHL Draft, hoping to trade Necas for a pick in the top half of a stacked first round. The Hurricanes may have been looking for a defenseman like Zeev Buium or Zayne Parekh with that draft pick, so would they now pivot to take one of the Canadiens' young defensemen in a trade for Necas?

Necas is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer. The Hurricanes seemed like a sure thing to trade his rights this offseason. Likewise, there are questions about Necas' desire to stay in Raleigh. However, the Hurricanes losing Jake Guentzel to the Lightning in free agency complicates things. Carolina wants to make an even deeper run in the playoffs next season, and losing two of their top wingers from this past season won't make that easy.

Elliotte Friedman pondered the idea of the Hurricanes pivoting and signing Necas to a one-year contract or going to arbitration. The Hurricanes have a new man in charge of the front office, as Don Waddell left the Hurricanes job for Eric Tulsky. Tulsky has an analytics background, meaning he may have a different view of Necas' value.

Rumors about Patrik Laine

Sticking with Don Waddell, his first task as Blue Jackets general manager may be to trade Patrik Laine. There are reports that Laine is looking for a fresh start after entering the NHLPA's Player Assistance Program. Laine is another player who will check the box of an elite scorer for the Canadiens. The only question is whether the cap hit is worth it.

Laine has another two years at an $8.7 million cap hit. At the beginning of his career, he scored 30+ goals in his first three seasons. If he can rediscover that form, it would be a massive addition to the Canadiens.

The Canadiens would consider the offseason a success if they can land one of these talented scoring forwards.