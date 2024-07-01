Major NHL Free Agency moves, such as Patrick Kane signing with the Detroit Red Wings, have dominated the news cycle. However, the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils didn't wait until Monday to make a move. The Devils have acquired defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic from the Canadiens. Montreal received a fourth-round pick in 2026 in return, the Habs announced.

Kovacevic initially joined Montreal in October 2022 as a waiver claim. The move to Quebec saw the 26-year-old rearguard play a much larger role. In 2023-24, he played 62 games during the regular season for the Canadiens. He scored six goals and 13 points as Montreal failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Canadiens recoup a mid-round draft pick in return for Kovacevic in this trade with the Devils. It's an intriguing fit in New Jersey for the 26-year-old. And his spot on the Devils roster could become a bit clearer once NHL Free Agency begins at 12 PM Eastern Time on Monday.

What Devils are getting in Johnathan Kovacevic

The Devils have a lot of young talent on their blueline. New Jersey has seen top prospects Simon Nemec and Luke Hughes make the NHL in recent seasons. On Friday, the Devils drafted Anton Silyaev, one of the best blueliners available in the class. Kovacevic is not as young as these players, but he still brings some potential upside.

The Canadiens also have an abundance of young defensemen in their system. In fact, he was a healthy scratch down the stretch for Montreal this season. This is likely what led to this trade with New Jersey. One thing that stood out, though, is that Kovacevic was a well-liked locker room presence with the Habs.

“These guys are my teammates, not my competitors,” Kovacevic said near the end of last season, via The Montreal Gazette. “I’m competing with myself … that’s the way I look at it. I know what standard, what level of play I want to aspire to and play to.”

The 26-year-old brings value as a right-shot defenseman who can play a two-way game. He finished second among Canadiens defensemen with 5.6 goals above replacement in 2023-24, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he was worth nearly one win above replacement for Montreal, also ranking second on the team.

Kovacevic provides solid depth for the Devils at the bottom of their defensive lineup. He may find himself out of the lineup if New Jersey adds a right-shot defenseman in NHL Free Agency on Monday. Still, it's a low-cost depth move for the Devils while the Canadiens add a draft picks for a player they initially received for free through waivers.