The Athletics rolled to a 10-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at Sutter Health Park, but the game featured a milestone for Angels shortstop Zach Neto. The 24-year-old joined franchise legends Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout as one of the few players in team history with multiple 20-homer, 20-steal seasons when he launched his 20th home run of 2025 in the fifth inning, according to Rhett Bollinger. The two-run hit came off Athletics pitcher Jack Perkins and traveled 434 feet to left field, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Neto has been productive out of the leadoff spot, batting .269/.326/.482 with 52 RBI, 73 runs scored, 21 stolen bases, 25 doubles, and one triple through 103 games. Over his last 11 contests, he has hit five home runs in 44 at-bats while driving in 11 runs, raising his season total to 20 homers. His consistency has made him the only shortstop this season to achieve a 20-20 campaign.

Friday’s game, however, saw the Angels’ pitching staff struggle. Starter Yusei Kikuchi (6-8) lasted just four innings, giving up four runs and five hits, including solo homers from Shea Langeliers and a three-run blast by Colby Thomas. The Athletics capitalized on early opportunities, building a 4-1 lead by the third inning.

Los Angeles briefly closed the gap on Travis d’Arnaud’s RBI double in the second and Neto’s fifth-inning homer, but the bullpen could not contain the Athletics. Connor Brogdon allowed a sacrifice fly and an RBI single in just two-thirds of an inning, while Carson Fulmer gave up four runs in the final 3 1/3 innings. Nick Kurtz ended the scoring with a three-run homer in the eighth, securing a 10-3 Athletics victory.

The Angels, now 59-63 overall and 26-33 on the road, will aim to bounce back in Saturday’s second game of the three-game series, which is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. PT.

