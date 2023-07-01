With Adin Hill re-signing in Las Vegas for the next two seasons, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is a consensus top-two backstop on the free agent market on Saturday along with Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry.

The 33-year-old was 21-11-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .903 save percentage during the regular season in 2022-23, and upped his game in the postseason, going 5-3 with a sparkling 1.83 GAA and .927 save percentage in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games. Andersen's health will always be a question, especially after he missed extended time last season and the entire 2022 postseason because of injury. Still, he's a fantastic goalie when healthy, and in a weak free agent class, he should garner a ton of interest on the market.

Although it was widely believed that the Hurricanes would offer Andersen a contract that will entice him to remain in the state, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Saturday that he would test the UFA market. Here are the best options for the Dane in free agency.

4. Carolina Hurricanes

“Hurricanes GM Don Waddell was confident about bringing back Andersen and Antti Raanta when we spoke earlier this week,” wrote NHL.com's Dan Rosen on Saturday morning. “Maybe something changed. Maybe Andersen wants to see what else is out there for him. If he leaves, Carolina could still go with Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov.”

It looks like after widespread speculation that Andersen was going to re-sign in Carolina, that might no longer be the case. Still, the Hurricanes have the cap space to re-up the Dane and will likely still offer an enticing contract on Saturday.

“Not that the door is closed on Carolina, but it sounds like Freddy Andersen is headed to the UFA market,” wrote LeBrun.

3. Pittsburgh Penguins

If LeBrun's reporting is true and Andersen will not re-up with Carolina, he has already speculated that the Pittsburgh Penguins will have interest in the veteran goaltender. That will be especially true if Tristan Jarry doesn't re-sign in Pennsylvania, which is looking to be the most likely scenario right now.

The Penguins still have some gas in the tank with the current core, most notably Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, who understand that their NHL future is limited. All three of them would love to win one more championship in Pittsburgh, and without Jarry, they'll need a capable starter to do that. Expect that Kyle Dubas will be making a solid offer to Frederik Andersen on Saturday.

2. Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings are in desperate need of an upgrade between the pipes. With Jonathan Quick gone for good and Phoenix Copley buried in the American Hockey League, they need another goaltender alongside Joonas Korpisalo. Andersen's proven track record as a starter, as well as his ability to easily handle a heavy workload, would be just what the 2023-24 Kings need.

His playoff experience would also be invaluable in California, as the Kings are looking to make another playoff push and win a round or two with the current core, which now includes Pierre-Luc Dubois. Los Angeles is in a very good spot offensively and defensively for the next few seasons, and Andersen's presence would be excellent for both mentoring the young goalies in the system, and giving them more peace of mind come postseason time.

1. Ottawa Senators

Cam Talbot is not re-signing in Ottawa, and with only Anton Forsberg between the pipes heading into 2023-24, the Senators are another team that badly needs another starter.

GM Pierre Dorion has already made it clear that the rebuild is done in Ottawa, and with the team now sold, the expectation is that this will be a team that knocks on the door of the postseason for years to come. Forsberg is a good goalie, but, like Andersen, he has really struggled to stay healthy over the years, and really cannot be trusted as a No. 1 guy on a playoff team.

Frederik Andersen most definitely can be trusted as the No. 1, and for that reason alone, expect Ottawa to throw a ton of money at the veteran Dane on Saturday. There is a bright future in Canada's capital, and an excellent opportunity for Andersen to come in and handle a heavy workload as the team's go-to option in both the regular season and, potentially, playoffs.

Although just a few days ago it was widely believed that Freddy Andersen would be back with the Carolina Hurricanes, it now seems like there is no path back to the team for the 33-year-old. Instead, expect him to sign with either the Penguins, Kings or Senators as soon as Saturday.