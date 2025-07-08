The Carolina Hurricanes made it back to the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in the last three seasons, but were once again dispatched by the Florida Panthers.

In an effort to get them over the hump moving forward, the Hurricanes have made a handful of notable additions to their roster, including the acquisitions of defenseman K'Andre Miller from the New York Rangers as well as signing free-agent forward Nikolaj Ehlers from the Winnipeg Jets.

The Hurricanes are sending a clear signal to their fans that they are reloading and have every intention of not only returning to the Conference Final but getting the job done this time.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour, who was the captain of the Hurricanes for their first and only Stanley Cup win to date in 2006, believes that the moves will only make their strong group of players better.

“You’re hopeful it makes you better,” Brind'Amour said via NHL.com. “The additions were the best we could do. It’s already a great group that we have. The group does a great job of bringing in the new people and making them feel at home so that they can play their best.”

Both Miller and Ehlers were among the biggest names that were rumored to be playing in new locations in the upcoming season, and the Hurricanes managed to not only land them both but to secure them under contract for the next several seasons.

The Hurricanes now have K'Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers

Miller has been one of the top defensemen for the Rangers over the last few seasons, while Ehlers was one of the top offensive threats for the Jets. Both players are now members of the Hurricanes, and Brind'Amour praised the specific strengths of the pair of new players in the fold.

“We needed a top-end ‘D,'” Brind'Amour said. “I give the organization credit. Who was the top guy out there? I feel like it was [Miller].

“We know from watching that he’s big, he’s strong, he can skate. He’s got a great shot, and all the instincts are there. It’s a good package. For some reason, it hasn’t worked for the [Rangers], or he wouldn’t be available. Whatever we think the potential is with him, we’ve got to get it out of him.”

Ehlers, who scored 24 goals last season for the Jets, will add a boost to the Hurricanes' offense.

“Ehlers is a piece of that,” Brind’Amour said. “Can he play with some of our top guys and make them better? We know we have to get a little better at the skilled areas like the power play. We lost Necas, who is good at 5-on-4 and overtime. For me, it’s talent, and that’s what Ehlers has. How it all fits, we will see when we get there.”

Ehlers signed a six-year, $51 million contract, while Miller was signed to an eight-year, $60 million deal after his acquisition.