The Carolina Hurricanes made big splashes in NHL Free Agency this summer. And they've made sure to reward their own young stars, as well. Carolina is gearing up for a Stanley Cup run in 2026. On Thursday night, Carolina paid another key piece to the team. Forward Jackson Blake is sticking around for quite some time.

Blake has signed an eight-year contract extension, the Hurricanes announced on Thursday. The total value of this contract is $45 million. This new deal won't kick in until the 2026-27 league year, which begins on July 1, 2026. Blake is signed for the 2025-26 campaign on a $905,833 cap hit.

“Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be,” said Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky in a statement. “His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team’s culture and we’re excited about his future with our club.”

Hurricanes' Jackson Blake had impressive rookie year

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jackson Blake (53) watches his shot during the warmups before the game against the Washington Capitals in game three of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center.
James Guillory-Imagn Images
The Hurricanes drafted Blake in the fourth round during the 2021 NHL Draft. He did not make his NHL debut until the 2023-24 season, playing one game. He made Carolina's roster full-time in 2024-25, and the 21-year-old had an impressive season.

Blake scored 17 goals and 34 points this past season. Moreover, he played all 82 games for the Hurricanes in the regular season. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the young forward scored three goals and six points in 15 games. Carolina was eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Florida Panthers.

Blake led all NHL rookies in game-winning goals with six. These six game-winning goals were also the most by a rookie in Hurricanes history. He also ranked first among rookies for power play goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Carolina believes Blake can be a special player down the line. This contract extension is proof of their faith. Blake's sophomore NHL season begins on October 9 when the Hurricanes face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

