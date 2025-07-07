It was a bit of a lackluster day on July 1 when 2025 NHL Free Agency opened. However, the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers did provide some notable fireworks. The Hurricanes traded for defenseman K'Andre Miller in a sign-and-trade agreement with New York. This followed the Rangers' signing of Vladislav Gavrikov earlier in the day.

Miller had been seen as a potential trade candidate throughout the offseason. At one point, it seemed like he was destined to be the next great defenseman in the NHL. However, he struggled in the final two seasons of his Rangers tenure. And he'll look to bounce back with Carolina starting in 2025-26.

The dust has settled a bit on this move. Now is a good time to take a deeper look at this move, including Miller's new contract. It's time to hand out sign-and-trade grades to the Hurricanes and Rangers.

Full sign-and-trade

The New York Rangers trade defenseman K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes. In return, Carolina trades defenseman Scott Morrow, a conditional 2026 first-round pick, and an unconditional 2026 second-round pick. The condition on the first-round pick is that New York will receive the better of Carolina and Dallas's first-round pick in 2026, according to PuckPedia.

If one of those picks lands in the top 10, New York receives the lesser selection. If both picks land in the top 10, the selection slides to an unprotected 2027 first-round pick.

As part of this deal, Miller signed an eight-year, $60 million contract with the Hurricanes. This deal carries a cap hit of $7.5 million. In 2027-27, he receives a modified no-trade clause that allows him to block trades to 10 teams. This modified no-trade clause expires 15 days before the 2033 NHL Trade Deadline, according to PuckPedia.

Rangers trade K'Andre Miller

The Rangers wanted to shake things up this offseason. And as a result, Miller was identified as a potential trade candidate. He just didn't show the same promise he had a couple seasons ago. If they could get a trade package worth their while, it made sense for the Rangers to move on.

New York certainly got that package. Morrow is a defenseman with high potential, and he could be a top-four defender down the line. Beyond that, they landed a first-round pick for a defenseman who has struggled, along with another premium selection in a deep 2026 NHL Draft class. Overall, this is a rather good package for New York.

There are questions about Morrow's projection at the NHL level. His defense needs work, and he has lost the trust of coaches in the past. Still, his offense can help him stick in the league, and play a big role. It's a worthwhile bet for New York to see if they have something in the 22-year-old.

The draft picks, meanwhile, give New York some flexibility. They kept their first-round pick in 2026 in lieu of trading it to the Pittsburgh Penguins to complete the J.T. Miller trade. As a result, New York has draft assets it can use to bolster their prospect pipeline or make another big trade.

New York does receive a bit of a knock for choosing to give up on Miller. All indications are that players such as Mika Zibanejad are going to stick around to see what new coach Mike Sullivan can get out of them. Miller would've been a good bet to take with this in mind. Still, they received a good package here, and it's hard to blame them for taking it.

Hurricanes sign K'Andre Miller l0ng-term

The Carolina Hurricanes are banking on history repeating itself with this trade. Carolina's last big deal with the Rangers worked out quite well. Brady Skjei was a fantastic player for the Hurricanes before leaving last summer. They hope Miller can find similar success in Raleigh.

This is a major bet by Carolina, but it's one they can afford. Morrow has potential, but he's not without his question marks. And Miller represents a more immediate answer to their issues on the back end. For a contending team like Carolina, this is a move that makes sense.

The Hurricanes may have paid Miller a bit more than some were expecting. However, with a rising salary cap, this is not the most egregious overpay. Miller does well to earn such a pay day, as well as a measure of control over his career.

The trade cost is significant, and that brings Carolina's grade down a bit. In any event, Miller is a worthwhile bet for the Hurricanes at this stage. They had the cap space and assets needed to make this sort of deal. And after their third defeat in the Eastern Conference Finals over the last seven seasons, this is the sort of swing they needed to take.

Grades and final thoughts

K'Andre Miller, the Hurricanes, and the Rangers all receive good marks for this deal. Miller gets a good grade for earning a sizeable payday and his future modified no-trade clause. Carolina adds a potential star on the backend for a steep price they can stomach. And the Rangers part ways with a player that didn't fit with them, receiving some key assets in return.

K'Andre Miller contract grade: A

Hurricanes contract/trade grade: B+

Rangers trade grade: B+