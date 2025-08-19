The Carolina Hurricanes made one of the biggest moves of the NHL offseason, as the Canes signed Nikolaj Ehlers in NHL Free Agency. While Ehlers is an established player in the NHL, the team also has players ready to breakout in 2025-26 as they look to get over the hump and make a run at the Stanley Cup.

The front office has a history of making solid draft picks and developing them into everyday NHL players. Jaccob Slavin was a 2012 pick of the franchise and has played in 745 NHL games with 299 points. Sebastian Aho was a former second-round pick of the club and has amassed 631 points in his NHL career. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis have also broken out in the NHL after being drafted by the franchise. It is clear that the development staff in Raleigh know how to make young players into quality NHL talents.

The Canes have made it to the playoffs in seven straight seasons and played in the Eastern Conference Final twice. Still, they have not been able to make it back to the Final since winning it all in 2006. If the team wants to return, they will need some players to step up and play major roles this year. These are the top three candidates who could do just that.

A rookie is ready for his breakout

With the No. 69 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Hurricanes selected Alexander Nikishin. The Russian defender spent multiple seasons in the KHL. He would play 288 games and prove to be a solid two-way defender. In his time in the top-end Russian hockey league, he found the back of the net 54 times while adding 123 assists in the regular season.

After SKA Saint Petersburg was eliminated in the 2025 playoffs, the blue liner would have his KHL contract terminated, and Nikishin joined the Canes on a two-year entry-level contract. He would play in four playoff games, adding an assist.

The Russian is a physical defender with a strong shot and great offensive upside. He will become a major powerplay threat with his offensive skill as well. The former SKA Saint Petersburg captain has already emerged as a top-two defender in the KHL, and now is expected to join the second pairing for the Canes. If he can continue his growth curve, he will be a major boost in both the offensive and defensive zones.

The Hurricanes will get a big year from Jackson Blake

Jackson Blake just completed his first full NHL season in 2024-25. He was the No. 109 overall pick of the Hurricanes in the 2021 NHL Draft. The American would finish his time at the University of North Dakota before playing one game for the Canes in 2023-24. Then, in 24-25, he played in 80 games, finding the back of the net 17 times and adding 17 assists. He continued his success in the playoffs, coming away with three goals and three assists in 15 games.

Blake was awarded with an eight-year deal by the front office worth $45 million. This was a clear vote of confidence for the young forward. He was still under contract and not a free agent until the summer of 2026. The franchise wanted to get a deal done to lock up the 22-year-old before the new CBA takes effect. At the college level, the winger made a major jump from his first year to his second. If he can continue to do the same at the NHL level, locking him up with an eight-year deal will look like a genius move by the front office.

Logan Stankoven eases the pain of a botched trade

During the 2024-25 regular season, the Hurricanes made a massive move. They traded away Martin Necas, Jack Drury, and multiple draft picks to acquire Mikko Rantanen. Rantanen's stay in Raleigh would be short, though. After making it clear he would not sign a contract extension, the Canes had to cut their losses and ship him to the Dallas Stars.

While the club received multiple draft picks, the cornerstone of the deal was with Logan Stankoven. Carolina locked him up with an eight-year deal this summer. The Canadian forward will be turning only 23 years old this upcoming campaign. In the 2024-25 run, he played 78 games between the two clubs, chipping in 14 goals and adding 24 assists. Still, his time in the AHL showed a much better scoring prowess.

In his lone AHL season in 2023-24, the forward played in 47 games, amassing 57 points, good for 1.2 points per game. Since the 2000-01 season, only four other players have hit that mark at the age of 20 years old. He showed not only amazing scoring ability, but good vision on the ice, and the ability to be a quality powerplay piece. If he can translate that to the NHL this year, he will be a second-line forward who has the potential to be credited with 50-plus points.

Carolina has all the pieces in place to make a run with their group. They've been all around the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but haven't been able to get over the hump. To win a championship, multiple players need to put together special performances. The Florida Panthers just got that in spades, and maybe in 2025-26, it is one of these three future stars that leads the Hurricanes back to hockey's ultimate series for the first time in two decades.