Could the Blackhawks trade Tyler Johnson at the NHL Trade Deadline?

The Chicago Blackhawks are far out of playoff contention in the Western Conference. That was to be expected, even with the addition of star rookie Connor Bedard. With Bedard out due to a fractured jaw, though, Chicago is even more unlikely to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As a result, veteran forward Tyler Johnson could be on the move at the NHL Trade Deadline.

There are a lot of complications around a Johnson trade, to be fair. First off, the veteran forward is on injured reserve, and it's unclear when he'll return to the ice. Furthermore, the 33-year-old owns a modified no-trade clause and a cap hit of $5 million.

Johnson is not exactly the best offensive player in the league, though he provides value elsewhere. Prior to his injury, the Blackhawks forward scored nine goals and 13 points in 35 games this season.

At the NHL Trade Deadline, though, teams can take gambles. So with that in mind, here are three teams who could swing a trade for Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Coyotes could trade for Tyler Johnson

The Arizona Coyotes have made a bit of a leap this season. After years of struggle, the Yotes are in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they are falling behind, as they trail the St. Louis Blues by five points for the final playoff spot in the West.

The Coyotes have room to add down the middle. Injuries to Barrett Hayton and Travis Boyd have thinned out an already thin center ice group. If they want to keep their head above water, Arizona should look to add a center or two around the NHL Trade Deadline in March.

Of course, this hinges on Johnson returning to the ice before the deadline. If that happens, the Coyotes should call the Blackhawks and try to make a trade happen before time runs out.

Blackhawks, Bruins could talk

The Boston Bruins are one of the best teams in the entire NHL record-wise. However, they aren't as strong as they were this time last year when they were racing toward the all-time single-season wins record. This could lead the Bruins to be active in the trade market.

The Bruins could use depth down the middle, though they have sought more established names. For instance, they had an interest in Elias Lindholm over the summer. Lindholm is now a member of the Vancouver Canucks, though, so they need to shift gears.

Johnson is probably a few names down the list from where Boston had Lindholm. However, if the Bruins can't make another deal happen, the Blackhawks forward could be an option if the two teams can make this work financially.

Panthers could be interested

The Florida Panthers are also in the thick of things in the Atlantic Division. They sit behind the Bruins by a few points, though. They could find themselves active around the NHL Trade Deadline in an effort to solidify their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Panthers have no truly glaring holes. That said, they could still use some secondary scoring depth on the bottom six. They don't need a superstar, per se, just a player who can play tough minutes while adding the occasional goal and assist down the lineup.

Johnson could provide that when healthy. Florida has a little bit of cap space to play with as well, so they may be able to make a trade work. Don't be surprised if the Blackhawks and Panthers put a deal together ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.