The Bruins could be active at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Boston Bruins have surpassed preseason expectations to this point. Boston finds themselves atop the Atlantic Division at the midway point of the 2023-24 NHL season. After their historic regular season in 2022-23, this is a positive sign for Boston. With the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on the horizon, it appears the team is looking to keep its foot on the gas.

The Bruins are reportedly scouting middle-six forwards on the trade market, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan. Boston, in particular, is looking for a middle-six forward who can provide a bit of a “scoring punch.”

“The Bruins, despite once again exceeding expectations, are going to feel pressure to do something at the trade deadline to improve their team. It's just the nature of the organization and the market,” Kaplan wrote, via ESPN, of the team's mindset regarding the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Bruins need depth despite success

Boston had one of the league's most prolific offenses in 2022-23. Any team that wins a record-breaking amount of games like they did a year ago has to have an overwhelming offensive attack. And this season, the team is good offensively, but they lack the depth they had last season.

The Bruins lost centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement. Winger Tyler Bertuzzi signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs last summer after joining ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. Furthermore, forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno were traded to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Boston went bargain hunting in NHL Free Agency last summer. They signed the likes of James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie, and Jesper Boqvist. van Riemsdyk and Geekie have worked out so far. As has midseason addition, Danton Heinen. However, more is needed, especially if the Bruins want to challenge for the Stanley Cup.

Boston looks poised to make a trade or two ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. Let's see what the Bruins can accomplish between now and the deadline on March 8th.