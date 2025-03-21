ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to continue their winning streak as they visit the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Predators prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs come into the game at 42-24-3 on the year, which places them tied for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they faced the New York Rangers. John Tavares opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs, but the Rangers would tie it in the period. Still, the Maple Leafs would score with just ten seconds left in the first period to take the lead into the second. Artemi Panarin would tie the game in the second, but the Maple Leafs would add two goals in the second period, holding the lead going into the third. In the third, they would hold onto their leads the Maple Leafs would win the game 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Predators are 25-35-8 on the year, which places them in seventh place in the Central Division. In their last game, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. Steven Stamkos scored first, to give Nashville the 1-0 lead. Still, the Ducks would score three times in the second period to take the lead. The Ducks would add a goal in the third period, as John Gibson made 33 saves and the Ducks beat the Predators 4-1.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Predatord NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Predators Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline: -160

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Predators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Toronto is led by the combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Marner leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 62 assists, good for 83 points. He also has six goals and 24 assists on the power play. Matthews is third on the team in points, coming in with 27 goals and 34 assists this year. They are joined on the line by Matthew Knies. Knies is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 25 goals and 20 assists.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the second line, sitting as the team leader in goals and second in points. He comes into the game with 38 goals and 35 assists this year while having 10 goals and 18 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by John Tavares. Tavares has 29 goals and 31 assists this year, with ten goals and six assists on the power play.

It is expected to be Anthony Stolarz in the net for this one. He is 14-8-3 on the year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Stolarz is fifth in the NHL in goals against and third in save percentage. Still, he is just 1-3 in his last four starts.

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg from the top line this year. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 25 goals, 36 assists, and 61 total points. He is joined on the top line by Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos. O'Reilly is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 16 goals and 26 assists. Stamkos is third on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 23 goals and 21 assists.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Marchessault is second on the team in points and currently playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 30 assists this year. He is joined by newcomer Michael Bunting. Bunting has not registered a point in his four games in Nashville. He does have 14 goals and 15 assists on the season.

Juuse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Nashville Predators. Saros is 16-27-6 on the year with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in the last five games. He has allowed three or fewer goals in four of his last five games overall while coming away with his three wins. Still, he has been above .900 in save percentage just one in the last five games.

Final Maple Leafs-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come into this NHL game as heavy favorites. They have scored well this year, scoring 3.20 goals per game overall. Further, they are 15th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Meanwhile, the Predators have struggled to score this year, scoring just 2.53 goals per game this year. Further, they are 27th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Maple Leafs have been the better team as of late as well, and will get the win in this game.

Final Maple Leafs-Predators Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-160)