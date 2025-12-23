ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL triple-header on Christmas Day continues with an NFC North battle as the Detroit Lions visit the Minnesota Vikings. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Vikings prediction and pick.

The Lions come into the game at 8-7 on the season. After an opening week loss to the Packers, they won four straight. After the four-game winning streak, they would trade wins and losses until losing two straight over recent weeks, falling to the Rams and Steelers. The Lions need a win in this game, as they will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are 7-8 on the season and have been eliminated from playoff contention. They opened up 3-2, but then lost six of their next seven games. The Vikings are on a winning streak currently. In the last three weeks, they knocked off the Commanders, Cowboys, and Giants. Still, this week just got more difficult, as it has been announced that JJ McCarthy will miss the game with an injury.

This will be the second time these two teams have faced this season. The Vikings took the 27-24 victory in the first game between the two this year.

Lions vs. Vikings Odds

Lions: -7.5 (-105)

Vikings: +7.5 (-115)

Over: 43.5 (-105)

Under: 43.5 (-115)

Lions vs. Vikings Key Injuries

Lions- OT Taylor Decker (Shoulder-Questionable), DB Avonte Maddox (Back-Questionable), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Knee- Questionable), OL Tryslan Colon (Wrist- Questionable), WR Tom Kennedy (Abdomen- Questionable), DL Marcus Davenpot (Shoulder-Questionable), C Graham Glasgow (Knee- Questionable), OT Giovanni Manu (Knee-Questionable), G Christian Mahogany (Fibula- Questionable), DT Alim McNeil (Abdomen- Questionable), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (Knee- Questionable), DB Amik Robertson (Hand- Questionable)

Vikings- QB J.J. McCarthy (Hand- Out), TE T.J. Hockenson (Shoulder- Questionable), C Ryan Kelly (Concussion- Questionable), RB Jordan Mason (Ankle- Questionable), OT Brian O'Neill (Heel- Questionable), RB Aaron Jones (Ankle- Questionable), DL Javon Hargrave (Thigh- Questionable), LB Eric wilson (Thumb- Questionable).

Lions vs. Vikings Betting Trends

– The Lions are 7-8 against the spread and 3-4 ATS on the road this season.

– The Vikings are 7-8 against the spread, while also going 2-4 against the spread at home this year.

– As a favorite this season, the Lions are 6-4 against the spread.

– As an underdog, the Vikings are 3-5 against the spread.

– The over has hit in ten Lions games this year, and five straight games.

– The under has hit in just seven games for the Vikings this year. The under has the right side in six of the last seven, though.

Keys to Lions vs. Vikings Matchup

The major key for the Lions will be establishing the run. The Lions offense has been great this year, sitting second in the NFL in points per game while sitting third in yards per game. They are third in the pass and 12th in the run. Still, agaisnt the Vikings defense, they need to make sure they establish the run. That will be done with the combination of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Gibbs has been stellar on the ground with 1,102 yards and 13 touchdowns so far this year. Meanwhile, Montgomery has run for 649 yards and eight touchdowns on the year.

The Vikings have been solid on defense, sitting 11th in opponent points per game and fifth in opponent yards per game. They have been elite against the pass, sitting third in the league, but they are 24th against the run. Eric Wilson has been great for the Vikings this year. He has 102 tackles while leading the team with 16 tackles for a loss plus 6.5 sacks. He has also forced three fumbles. Wilson will need to be a major player in this game if the Vikings are going to win.

Meanwhile, the Vikings' offense has been struggling this year. They are 26th in the NFL in points per game while sitting 28th in yards per game. The Vikings are 25th in the run and 29th in the pass. With McCarthy out of the game, it will be Max Brosmer taking over. He has attempted 47 passes this year for 220 yards without a touchdown. He also has four picks and has been sacked five times. This is going to put pressure on the running game. Jordan Mason has led the background, but he is questionable with an injury. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones is also questionable, but expected ot play. He has run for 495 yards and a score this year.

The Lions have not been great on defense overall. They are 23rd in the NFL in opponent points per game and 24th in opponent yards per game. The Lions are also 16th against the rush and 25th against the pass. With beat-up running backs along with a third-string quarterback in for the Vikings, Aiden Hutchinson will be primed for a great game. He has 11 tackles for a loss plus 11.5 sacks this year. Further, he has three pass breakups, an interception, four forced fumbles, and a recovery. He is going to be a major key to slowing down Minnesota in this game.

Lions vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick

The Vikings are dealing with a ton of injuries. Without McCarthy in the lineup, it will be Max Brosmer taking over. He has not been great this year, with four interceptions and without a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones are both beaten up. The offense is going to struggle, even against a suspect Lions defense. Meanwhile, the Lions will be able to score plenty in this game. Expect them to come away with the big-time win in this one.

Final Lions vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick: Lions -7.5 (-105) and Over 43.5 (-105)