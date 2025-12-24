ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the second game of a Saturday doubleheader in the NFL as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Green Bay Packers. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Packers prediction and pick.

The Ravens come into the game at 7-8 on the year. They opened up just 1-5 on the year, with the only win being over the Cleveland Browns. They would then win five in a row, but have struggled as of late. The Ravens have lost three of their last four games, including falling to the New England Patriots 28-24 last time out. The struggles this year have led to questions about the job security of head coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens are in a precarious situation as it comes to the playoffs. They need to win out while needing the Steelers to lose out to win the division and make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Packers are 9-5-1 on the year. They opened up the season at 5-1-1 before losing two straight games, falling to the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. They would then win four straight games, but have lost two in a row since. The Packers have fallen to the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears. The loss to the Bears clinched a playoff spot for Chicago. Still, the Packers can clinch a playoff spot in this game. They get into the playoffs with a win in this game or a loss by the Detroit Lions.

Ravens vs. Packers Odds

Ravens: +3 (-108)

Packers: -3 (-112)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

Ravens vs. Packers Key Injuries

Ravens- QB Lamar Jackson (Back- Questionable), CB Chidobe Awuzie (Foot- Questionable), RB Keaton Mitchell (Calf- Questionable), G Andrew Vorhess (Foot- Questionable), LB Jay Higgings IV (Knee- designated to return from IR)

Packers- QB Jordan Love (Concussion- Questionable), QB Malik Willis (Shoulder- Questionable), RB Josh Jacobs (Knee- Questionable), DL Quinton Bohanna (Illness- Questionable), CB Bo Melton (Illness- Questionable), OL Zach Tom (Back- Questionable), LB Krisitan Welch (Ankle- Questionable), G Arron Banks (Neck- Questionable), DE Arron Mosby (Ankle- Questionable), OT Sean Rhyan (Knee- Questionable), DT Jordon Riley( Angle- Questionable), DE Lukas Van Ness( Foot- Questionable)

Ravens vs. Packers Betting Trends

– The Ravens are 5-10 against the spread and 3-3 ATS on the road this season.

– The Packers are 6-9 against the spread, while also going 4-3 against the spread at home this year.

– As an underdog this season, the Ravens are 0-2 against the spread.

– As a favorite, the Packers are 5-7 against the spread.

– The over has hit in nine Ravens games this year, but just two of the last five games.

– The under has hit in just seven games for the Packers this year. The over has been the correct side in three of the last four games.

Keys to Ravens vs. Packers Matchup

There is concern about the availability of Lamar Jackson. It would be a major loss to the offense if Jackson cannot go in this one. The Ravens are 14th in points per game and 18th in yards per game. They are 27th in the pass, but third in the run. Jackson has been solid running the ball this year, running for 340 yards and two scores. He has also passed for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns. Still, with the injury, the pressure is going to be put on Derrick Henry in this game. He has been stellar this year, sitting fourth in the NFL with 1,253 yards, and tied for fourth with 12 touchdowns. The Ravens will need to rely on him in this game if they are going to get the win.

The Packers' defense has been stellar on defense. They are ninth in opponent points per game while sitting sixth in opponent yards per game. They are ninth against the pass and ninth against the run. Micah Parsons had led the defense, but he is out for the year with an ACL injury. This is going to mean Quay Walker needs to step up for the Packers' defense. He leads the team with 116 tackles while having eight tackles for a loss, and five pass breakups this year.

The Pack could also be without their starting quarterback, with Jordan Love still in concussion protocol, and Malik Willis has been beat up as well. This is going to mean the run game needs to step up. The Packers are 12th in points per game and 12th in yards per game. They are also 12th in the pass, but 14th in the run. Josh Jacobs has been solid this year, running for 926 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been dealing with injuries this year, which will give some run to Emanuel Wilson. Wilson has run for 436 yards and three scores this year.

The Ravens' defense has been middle of the pack this year. They are 16th in opponent points per game and 27th in opponent yards per game. They are 28th against the pass, but 13th against the run. Kyle Hamilton has been great for the Ravens this year. He has 92 tackles, with one sack, seven tackles for a loss, and eight pass breakups this year.

Ravens vs. Packers Prediction and Pick

The Ravens' playoff chances are hanging on by a thread. They not only need to defeat the Packers, but also need the Steelers to lose this week, before they face the Steelers next weekend. If both quarterbacks are out of the game, the Packers are in a better situation, as long as Malik Willis can go. The Ravens have been struggling as of late as well, and that will continue in this game. Another major factor is going to be turnovers. The Ravens are 20th in the NFL in turnover margin, while the Packers are tenth. The Ravens will be eliminated in this game, while the Packers will be clinching a playoff spot.

Final Ravens vs. Packers Prediction and Pick: Packers -3 (-112) and Over 40.5 (-110)