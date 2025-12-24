ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff-bound teams are set to meet on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Buffalo Bills. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Bills prediction and pick.

The Eagles come into the game 10-5 on the year. The team opened up 4-0 before losing in back-to-back games to the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. They would then win four in a row before dropping three straight. It has been two weeks of domination since. The Eagles took a 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders before a 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders, which ended in a brawl. The Eagles are heading to the playoffs and have clinched the NFC East.

Meanwhile, the Bills are 11-4 this season and are also playoff-bound. They opened up 4-0 before their first loss of the season to the New England Patriots. They then lost to the Atlanta Falcons. Since then, they have won seven of the last nine games, but lost on the road to the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans. They did avenge an earlier loss to the New England Patriots. The Bills have clinched a playoff spot, but will be a wild-card team unless they win out and get some help from the Patriots. They could also move up to the fifth seed if the team wins out.

Eagles vs. Bills Odds

Eagles: +1.5 (-115)

Bills: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

Eagles vs. Bills Key Injuries

Eagles- RT Lane Johnson (Foot- Questionable), LB Nakobe Dean (Hamstring- Questionable), DT Jalen Carter (Shoulder- Questionable), LG Landon Dickerson (Calf-Questionable), TE Cameron Latu (Stinger- Questionable)

Bills- QB Josh Allen (Foot- Questionable), S Jordan Poyer (Hamstring- Questionable), DT DeQuan Jones (Calf- Questionable), LB Shaq Thompson (Neck- Questionable), K Matt Prater (Quad- Questionable), TE Dalton Kincaid (Knee- Questionable)

Eagles vs. Bills Betting Trends

– The Eagles are 9-6 against the spread and 5-3 ATS on the road this season.

– The Bills are 7-8 against the spread, while also going 3-4 against the spread at home this year.

– The Eagles have yet to be an underdog this year, but won the only game that was a pick 'em.

– As a favorite, the Bills are 5-7 against the spread.

– The over has hit in six Eagles games this year, but just once in the last seven games.

– The under has hit in just seven games for the Bills this year. The over has been the correct side in each of the last three games.

Keys to Eagles vs. Bills Matchup

The key to the Eagles getting a win is going to be the ground game. The Eagles are 16th in points per game, 22nd in yards per game, and 23rd in passing. Still, the Eagles have been solid in the run game, sitting 15th in the run game. Jalen Hurts has been solid in the pass, throwing for 3,114 yards and 24 touchdowns, while he has also run for 416 yards and eight touchdowns. Regardless, the focus on the Eagles' offense should be on Saquon Barkley. Barley is ninth in the NFL with 1,072 rushing yards while also scoring seven times. He also has 273 receiving yards and two scores.

The Bills' defense has been solid this season. They are 15th in the NFL in opponent, while sitting 11th in opponent yards per game. They have been great against the pass, sitting second in the league. Still, the Bills have struggled against the run. They are 30th in the NFL against the run. Joey Bosa needs to be a major factor in this game. He leads the team with eight tackles for a loss while having five sacks. He has also forced five fumbles this year.

The key for the Bills is also going to be the ground game. Buffalo has been great on offense this year, sitting fourth in points per game and fourth in yards per game. The Bills are 18th in passing yards per game while sitting first in the NFL in rushing yards. Josh Allen has been stellar this year, passing for 3,406 yards and 25 touchdowns. Still, he has been great on the ground as well, running for 552 yards and finding the end zone 12 times. James Cooks will be the key for the Bills, though. He has run for 1,532 yards and 12 scores. Further, Cook has been on fire as of late. He has run for over 100 yards in four of the last five games, with five touchdowns in the process.

The weak spot of the Eagles' defense is against the run. They are third in opponent points per game while sitting 12th in opponent yards per game. Philadelphia is seventh against the pass, but 21st against the run. Zack Baun is going to be a major player in this game. He leads the team with 117 tackles while having six tackles for a loss. He has seven pass breakups and two interceptions as well this year, plus 3.5 sacks.

Eagles vs. Bills Prediction and Pick

Neither team in this game is desperate for a win. The Eagles have won their division and cannot get a first-round bye. The Bills can still win the division and get the first-round bye, but have still clinched a playoff spot. The Eagles have been streaky this year. They have two win streaks of four games, and are currently on a two-game streak. Meanwhile, the Bills are playing great this year, winning four in a row. The Bills have been the much better offense this year overall, and that is going to be the major difference. This is going to be a tight game, but with two weak run defenses, there will be big plays. The Bills will get the win in this one, as there are plenty of points in the game.

Final Eagles vs. Bills Prediction and Pick: Bills -1.5 (-105) and Over 43.5 (-115)