It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Memphis-Rice prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Memphis-Rice.

There is plenty of college basketball on the Sunday slate. This AAC game is one worth keeping an eye on. The Memphis Tigers are playing for seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Some might say that just doesn’t mean a whole lot, as though college kids aren’t going to be wildly excited by the prospect of being a 4 seed instead of a 5 or a 5 instead of a 6. Yet, if you’re Memphis, and you have not been to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament in a long time, getting a No. 4 seed as opposed to a 5 or a 6 seed matters. Memphis should be emotionally invested in trying to maximize its bracket path in March Madness. This is a team with the upside and potential needed to do something memorable in March.

How to Watch Memphis vs Rice

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Remember: Memphis beat UConn and Michigan State in Hawaii in November. Interestingly enough, the win over Michigan State, not UConn, is the one which has aged better. Nevertheless, the larger overall point remains: Memphis has good wins over quality opponents. The talent is there for the Tigers to get hot, stay hot, and make a deep run in March Madness.

Memphis will cover the spread because the Tigers are showing more of a tendency to take care of business as a favorite, at long last. They just finished off a double-digit win over Tulane on the road. That’s something recent Memphis teams have not done as consistently as the program ought to be doing. Memphis getting better as a favorite is something a lot of college basketball bettors will take note of.

We also have to point out that Rice is a mediocre team. The Owls have struggled to beat the middle-tier teams in their conference, including at home. If Rice is having a hard time with opponents in the middle of the conference, it will have that much more of a problem handling one of the best teams in its conference. Trusting Rice just doesn’t make a ton of sense.

Why Rice Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rice will cover the spread because after Memphis so responsibly handled Tulane, the Tigers might now let down their guard on a Sunday and jog through this game against Rice without the full emotional investment the team needs in order to win big. Memphis might win the game outright, but if the Tigers aren’t fully locked in, they are not going to cover the number.

Final Memphis-Rice Prediction & Pick

Memphis just beat Tulane by more than 10.5 points on the road. That should be a good guidepost for your betting play here. If Memphis could do that to Tulane away from home, it will at least match that performance against Rice. Take Memphis here and trust that the Tigers — who haven't always been dependable against the spread as a favored team — are about to become more trustworthy with your betting plays in this college basketball season.

Final Memphis-Rice Prediction & Pick: Memphis -10.5