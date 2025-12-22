ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for this Monday NBA slate as we head to the Western Conference for the continuation of this rivalry series. The Memphis Grizzlies (13-15) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-3) with OKC leading the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Grizzlies-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently ninth in the Western Conference, most recently losing to the Washington Wizards 130-122. They've gone a positive 7-3 over their last 10 games in improving their conference standing, but they'll be double-digit underdogs against the reigning NBA champs in this one.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are leading the West with the NBA's best record, most recently falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107. Following a historic 24-1 start to their season, they've dropped two of their last three games and are quickly hoping to mount another dominant winning streak with a win here.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +15.5 (-115)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -15.5 (-105)

Over: 233.5 (-108)

Under: 233.5 (-112)

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Key Injuries

Memphis: Brandon Clarke, OUT (calf) / Zach Edey, OUT (ankle) / Ty Jerome, OUT (calf) / John Konchar, OUT (thumb) / Ja Morant, OUT (ankle) / Scotty Pippen Jr., OUT (toe) / Javon Small, OUT (toe) / Vince Williams Jr., OUT (knee)

Oklahoma City: Alex Caruso, Questionable (finger) / Ousmane Dieng, OUT (calf) / Isaiah Hartenstein, OUT (calf) / Chet Holmgren, OUT (illness) / Thomas Sorber, OUT (ACL) / Aaron Wiggins, OUT (abductor) / Jaylin Williams, OUT (heel)

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 13-1 at home. The Memphis Grizzlies are 7-7 on the road.

The Thunder have been billed as betting favorites in each game this season.

The Grizzlies are 4-12 as underdogs.

The Thunder are 15-13 ATS overall, 8-6 ATS at home. The Grizzlies are 13-15 ATS overall, 7-7 ATS on the road.

The Grizzlies are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Thunder are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of the Thunder's last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of the Grizzlies' last 16 games.

Keys to Grizzlies vs. Thunder Matchup

The Grizzlies and Thunder will meet for the second time this season following a 114-100 OKC win during their first meeting. The Grizzlies actually managed a halftime lead during that game, leading 53-34 late into the second quarter. However, the Thunder eventually took over in the second half behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's game-high 35 points and Isaiah Hartenstein's game-high 13 rebounds. They'll be without both Hartenstein and Holmgren during this game, so they'll have to find answers in locking up Jaren Jackson Jr. in the paint.

The Thunder have uncharacteristically dropped two of their last three games, both games where they shot worse than 30% from the three-point line. They'll be dealing with a similar slate of injuries during this game, so don't expect their three-point shooting to come along overnight. Still, the Grizzlies are dealing with their own significant injuries and won't be at full-strength during this matchup either.

While Jaren Jackson Jr. will be the main catalyst for the Grizzlies, it'll be interesting to see if they're able to exploit the matchup with the depth issues of the Thunder. OKC's Kenrich Williams will have to make a big impact on the defensive side with both Holmgren and Hartenstein out, so expect a much closer game than we may have seen the first time around.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

Both teams are seriously banged up heading into this game and the Memphis Grizzlies will once again be without Ja Morant for a stretch of games. The Grizzlies have been sending a patchwork lineup out in their last few games, so it's hard to envision a game where they're able to cover this wide of a spread as favorites.

In the same breath, the Grizzlies have still been covering their spreads as of late and have 16 points to work with in this one. While the Oklahoma City Thunder are the much deeper team, we'll roll with the Memphis Grizzlies to just barely cover this betting spread.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies +15.5 (-115); UNDER 233.5 (-112)