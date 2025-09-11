ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Noche UFC: Diego Lopes versus Jean Silva continues on the main card with a fight between Rob Font and David Martinez in the bantamweight division at Noche UFC on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Font-Martinez prediction and pick.

Rob Font (22-8) enters Noche UFC fresh off a split decision win over Jean Matsumoto in February 2025, his second consecutive win after outpointing Kyler Phillips. Previously, Font dropped a decision to Deiveson Figueiredo, but the veteran’s striking volume and durability have fueled his late-career resurgence.

David Martinez (12-1) rides a seven-fight win streak into Noche UFC after a first-round KO of Saimon Oliveira in his March UFC debut. His last defeat came early in his career on the regional scene, but he’s since sharpened his counter-striking and defense ahead of Rob Font this weekend.

Here are the Noche UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Noche UFC odds: Rob Font-David Martinez odds

Rob Font -130

David Martinez: +110

Over 2.5 rounds: -360

Under 2.5 rounds: +260

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Rob Font will win

Last Fight: (W) Jean Matsumoto – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (9 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Rob Font’s experience and technical boxing give him a clear edge against the rising David Martinez at Noche UFC. Font lands over five significant strikes per minute and uses one of the best jabs in the division to dictate range, frustrate opponents, and set up damaging combinations through all three rounds.

Font’s composure in the pocket allows him to make reads against newcomers like Martinez, who have not faced his level of opponent or pace inside the Octagon. By using effective footwork and lateral movement, Font can nullify Martinez’s power entries, force extended exchanges, and tire the prospect out as the fight progresses.

Grappling defense is another advantage for the veteran, as Font has consistently shown strong hips and the ability to return to his feet quickly if taken down. This makes it difficult for Martinez to find control time or capitalize on mistakes, increasing the likelihood of Font turning the bout into a striking clinic.

Expect Font to rely on his precision and work rate, chipping away at Martinez’s defenses until the younger fighter slows. Font’s experience in high-stakes, main card settings should allow him to pull away for a decisive decision win or late stoppage.

Article Continues Below

Why David Martinez will win

Last Fight: (W) Saimon Oliveira – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 10 (10 KO/TKO)

David Martinez’s best chance to upset Rob Font at Noche UFC lies in his explosiveness, youthful athleticism, and relentless pressure fighting. Martinez, with a 12-1 record, enters with momentum from a first-round knockout win in his UFC debut and an impressive array of finishes earlier in his career.

Martinez thrives on closing distance quickly, throwing aggressive combinations, and mixing in takedown threats to keep seasoned strikers off balance. Against a veteran like Font, Martinez can push a torrid pace early and look to disrupt Font’s rhythm by attacking with leg kicks, body shots, and explosive level changes in the clinch or against the cage.

Additionally, Martinez has demonstrated an improving ground game and the confidence to transition between striking and grappling without hesitation. If he gets Font defending takedowns or clinch work, Martinez can bank early control time and force the fight into gritty, physical territory that saps Font’s energy and slows his output.

If Martinez starts fast, stays aggressive, and remains patient under Font’s technical fire, he can outwork the veteran down the stretch. With confidence building, Martinez has the tools to earn a late finish or breakthrough decision—proving he belongs among the bantamweight division’s elite.

Final Rob Font-David Martinez prediction & pick

David Martinez is primed to announce his arrival as a bantamweight contender by upsetting Rob Font at Noche UFC. Martinez’s blend of youth, speed, and elite defensive skills make him especially dangerous over three rounds—he lands 5.40 significant strikes per minute at 52% accuracy, while absorbing just 2.70 thanks to a stellar 67% defense rate.

Font brings top-tier experience and striking volume, but Martinez’s perfect 100% takedown defense through his early UFC career, along with his explosive counter-punching, pose difficult stylistic challenges. If Martinez establishes his range quickly, he can neutralize Font’s jab, punish entries with sharp counters, and use lateral movement to frustrate the veteran’s attempts to turn the fight into a war of attrition.

A fast pace from Martinez early could bank him critical rounds, and his athleticism may allow him to pull away on the scorecards as Font’s output diminishes under pressure. With Font’s recent record just above .500 over his past seven bouts, the door is open for the fresher, hungrier fighter to make a statement.

Expect Martinez to keep things technical, outland Font in clean exchanges, and either earn a breakthrough unanimous decision or snatch a late finish to vault into the bantamweight rankings.

Final Rob Font-David Martinez Prediction & Pick: David Martinez (+110), Over 2.5 Rounds (-360)