We're back to bring you betting coverage in the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for this next showdown. The Phoenix Suns (13-10) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-8) with Phoenix leading the series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Suns-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are seventh in the Western Conference, most recently falling 117-98 on the road against the Houston Rockets. They're 2-4 over their last six games and have been dealing with a number of injuries, so they're still the underdogs despite their previous 114-113 win over Minnesota.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sixth in the West, taking down the Los Angeles Clippers 109-106 in their last game. After dropping three-straight, they've won their last five consecutive games and will look for six-straight with Anthony Edwards questionable at home.

NBA odds courtesy of Draftkings

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds

Phoenix Suns: +7.5 (-102)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7.5 (-118)

Over: 223.5 (-112)

Under: 223.5 (-108)

Suns vs. Timberwolves Key Injuries

Phoenix: Devin Booker, OUT (groin) / Jalen Green, OUT (hamstring) / Isaiah Livers, OUT (hip) / Dillon Brooks, Questionable (achilles)

Minnesota: Anthony Edwards, Questionable (n/a, illness) / Terrence Shannon Jr., Questionable (n/a, illness)

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8-3 at home. The Phoenix Suns are 5-6 on the road.

The Timberwolves are 8-15 ATS overall, 4-7 ATS at home. The Suns are 15-8 ATS, 6-5 ATS on the road.

The Timberwolves are 15-4 as the betting favorites. The Suns are 5-9 as underdogs.

The Suns are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games.

The Timberwolves are 1-4 ATS in their last five games, 5-0 outright.

The Timberwolves are 8-2 outright, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Suns.

Keys to Suns vs. Timberwolves Matchup

Following a close first meeting between these two teams where Suns' Collin Gillespie hit a go-ahead jump with 6.4 seconds left to seal the win, this will be the first game Devin Booker misses against Minnesota. Dillon Brooks was the main catalyst with 22 points during the win and his ‘questionable' status will be crucial ahead of this game. Still, there's no denying the trends and the Timberwolves' ability to historically cover the spread in this matchup.

Minnesota and Phoenix rank 10th and 11th, respectively, in terms of defensive efficiency this season. The betting total reflects what could be a defensive battle and with players like Brooks and Anthony Edwards dealing with lingering injuries, this could be a game where Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert take over the interior on both ends of the floor.

With Devin Booker out, the Suns will certainly be pressed for sustainable scoring and will have to rely on big man Mark Williams to make his presence felt in the paint. Second-year guard Jamaree Bouyea could see some valuable minutes, making a difference with his 7.7 PPG off the bench. Still, it likely won't be enough to stop the attack from Julius Randle and his ability to get to the free-throw line, currently shooting a career-best 83.5%.

Rudy Gobert is also averaging 10.2 RPG, significantly better than Mark Williams' 8.7 RPG and Royce O'Neale's 5.3 RPG. Add in Julius Randle grabbing 7.3 RPG and we should be in for a lopsided game on the glass.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

The Suns' absence of Devin Booker is the main reason for this betting spread and I don't expect the Phoenix Suns to be able to keep up with the Minnesota Timberwolves in terms of the scoring. Furthermore, if Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert are able to both have solid nights in rebounding the basketball, this game shouldn't be too competitive down the stretch.

Still, the Phoenix Suns will offer young players like Bouyea and forward Ryan Dunn extended roles in filling in for Booker and potentially Brooks, so don't be surprised if one of them rises to the occasion and makes some solid plays. For our final pick, however, we'll roll with the Minnesota Timberwolves to cover in a low-scoring game.

Final Suns-Timberwolves Prediction and Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -7.5 (-118); UNDER 223.5 (-108)