There is only one week left in the 2025 NFL regular season. That means that many teams will make head coaching changes next week after missing the playoffs. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel could be one of the names on the move in this offseason's coaching carousel.

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler discussed the head coach's future in Miami during a recent article.

“I'm hearing conflicting things on Miami; for a while it sounded as if Mike McDaniel was a good bet to stay, but lately the winds seem to have shifted a bit on that, so we'll see where that lands,” Graziano wrote on Wednesday. “Cleveland is a spot people are keeping an eye on, with the idea that Kevin Stefanski could be a head coach candidate elsewhere if the Browns do move on.”

McDaniel looked to be in danger earlier this season after Miami's rough 1-6 start. It looked like he may have saved his job by improving the team to 7-9 on the season before Week 18. However, now the future is entirely uncertain for McDaniel.

Perhaps the potential availability of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski could have Cleveland's front office considering a coaching change.

“Stefanski might be the strongest retread candidate in the eyes of many,” Fowler added.

Article Continues Below

Ironically, the Browns and Dolphins could end up swapping head coaches if both teams fired their current leader. McDaniel could be a candidate to take over in Cleveland if Miami moves on from the young offensive guru.

“My sense is that McDaniel would be a candidate in Cleveland, should the Dolphins move on and Cleveland's job open. He still has some support in Miami,” Fowler explained. “From what I've gathered, the Dolphins' GM search won't necessarily be centered around fitting with McDaniel; it's more so about finding the best team fit in general.”

This offseason's head coaching cycle will have a lot more juice if McDaniel and Stefanski are on the market.

It will be fascinating to see what Miami and Cleveland decide to do at head coach next week.