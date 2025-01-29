ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Neither Virginia Tech nor Florida State are lighting the world on fire in the ACC this season, as the Seminoles are tenth in the conference and the Hokies are 13th. It hasn't been a great conference schedule for them, but Florida State has had some success this season, owning a 13-7 record overall. In this matchup, they can return to .500 in the conference, where they are a double-digit favorite. The teams had three matchups last season, splitting the regular season series and then seeing Florida State upset Virginia Tech in the conference playoffs. The Seminoles have won seven of the previous ten meetings. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia Tech-Florida State prediction and pick.

Virginia Tech is spiraling down the standings on a three-game losing streak. They have been underdogs in every conference game, so their 3-5 record is slightly more impressive than you think. They have underdog victories, albeit as one-point underdogs in two of those matchups, against Miami, Cal, and NC State. The issue for the Hokies is they've also failed to cover the spread in each game on the losing streak, but this is the first time they are double-digit underdogs since the Duke matchup.

Florida State is also on a two-game skid after losing both games on its California road trip. Teams realize it won't be easy to go coast-to-coast and win in the ACC, which has thrown a wrench into the conference. Florida State lost by nine points to Cal as 3.5-point favorites and then dropped the Stanford game as underdogs.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Florida State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia Tech-Florida State Odds

Virginia Tech: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +400

Florida State: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 143 (-110)

Under: 143 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Florida State

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State's offense has gone cold over the last two games, which has been a trend over the past couple of weeks. They averaged just 69.5 points per game over the two-game losing streak in California and scored just 57 against Clemson two weeks ago. If Virginia Tech can find a way to cause havoc on defense, it could be a good sign for the Hokies. Covering a double-digit spread will be challenging when scoring less than 70 points.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech's offense has been abysmal this season, ranking 299th in the country with 69.5 points per game. Florida State's defense needs work, but it should be good enough to perform well in this game, given its 154th rank and 70.9 points allowed per game.

An interesting wrinkle in this matchup is that the winning team has also been able to cover the spread over the past nine games. This version of the matchup is slightly different, as it's the first time that one team has been a double-digit favorite over that stretch. However, Florida State has covered the spread every time it closed as a double-digit favorite this season.

Final Virginia Tech-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Florida State has plenty of struggles away from home, but that shouldn't be an issue in this game. Florida State averages 81.1 points per game at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center and eclipsed 80 points in five consecutive games. Take the Seminoles to get the job done.

Final Virginia Tech-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State -10.5 (-110)