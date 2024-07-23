Since announcing her campaign for president in the upcoming election, Vice President Kamala Harris has gained support from millions of people across the country. Among those millions of people, one extraordinary person has shown her support for Vice President Harris in a very special way. CNN reports that Harris and her team received permission from international superstar Beyoncé to use her song “Freedom” throughout her presidential campaign.

During her first official visit to her campaign headquarters on Monday, she walked out to the song. Although Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Harris, sources close to Harris say that Beyoncé approved the Harris campaign use of the song just a few hours before she walked out.

Beyoncé is known for maintaining strict clearance guidelines for her music. With this quick approval, it is possible an endorsement could be on the way. On the other hand, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, officially endorsed Harris in a post on Instagram.

“New, Youthful, Sharp, energy !!!!” Knowles posted on her Instagram with a photo of herself alongside Harris. “Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let’s Go”

This past Sunday, President Joe Biden announced via social media that he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race. Following that announcement, he fully endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee. Harris released a statement following President Biden’s announcement, stating she intends to “earn and win” the Democratic nomination. The Democratic National Convention will take place August 19–22 in Chicago.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” He said via X.

Harris made history when she secured enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination in only two days. She intends to accept during the Democratic National Convention. She also made history again when she raised $82 million for her campaign in just 24 hours.

Harris, a graduate of Howard University, entered the race for president in 2019 but announced her withdrawal in December of that same year, citing a lack of funding. In August 2020, she was then chosen by Biden to be his vice presidential candidate.