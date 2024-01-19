The Pacers still have decisions to make within the next few weeks.

The Indiana Pacers pulled it off. They traded for the biggest fish in what will continue to be a crazy few weeks leading up to the trade deadline. The Indiana Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday and traded a package of Bruce Brown and three first-round picks to Toronto. The Pacers managed to pull off the trade without including Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin, or Andrew Nembhard.

Indiana kept much of its core intact, save for the guy they signed in free agency this summer and brought in a two-time All-Star who was once the second-best player on a championship team. Siakam now forms a scary tandem alongside Tyrese Haliburton and his arrival should elevate Indiana's ceiling this season.

Nonetheless, this doesn't mean the Pacers are done wheeling and dealing. Siakam moves the needle, but he alone doesn't necessarily put them over the top of the East's upper-echelon teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pacers still have some concerns they need to address ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

What to do with Buddy Hield

Prior to the start of the season, Buddy Hield requested for a trade after both sides failed to agree on a contract extension. The Pacers had an offer on the table for Hield, but it reportedly did not make the sharpshooter “feel desired.” The latest updates indicate that negotiations have been at a halt.

During the Pascal Siakam talks, most mock trades speculated Hield as one of the pieces Indiana would send back to Toronto. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Pacers were reportedly “building trade offers” around Hield and a future first round pick. Obviously, Indiana managed to trade for Pascal Siakam without including Hield and for the time being, he is still on this Pacers roster.

But with the trade deadline looming, the clock is ticking for Indiana to make a decision on what they will do with Hield. Will the Pacers still look to trade the sharpshooting guard, or will both sides come to terms on a fresh contract?

Buddy Hield this season

Hield is earning $18.5 million this season and is in the final year of a four-year $94 million deal he signed with the Sacramento Kings back in 2019. The 6-foot-4 guard came to the Pacers in the Tyrese Haliburton trade two years ago.

Hield's role this season has been fluctuating. He began the season coming off the bench, but eventually moved into the starting lineup in mid-November. Carlisle sent him back to a reserve role after 16 consecutive starts, but has since started the last three games for the Pacers. Overall, he has started in 20 of his 41 appearances this season.

On the year, Hield is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.9 percent from three. Last season, he turned in 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 42.5 percent from long distance.

Tough decision for the Pacers prior to the trade deadline

Obviously, retaining Hield would be in Indiana's best interests. He has proven to be a solid floor space in this high-octane Pacers offense. Siakam's arrival should also benefit his game. In theory, he should get more open looks sith Siakam demanding more attention from opposing defenses.

However, if the Pacers can't extend Hield and they let him get to free agency without a new deal, there is a possibility he could walk away in the summer for nothing.

Defensive upgrade

Though Hield's production and efficiency has taken a hit, he is still a fixture in Rick Carlisle's high-octane offense. The Pacers have the best offense in the NBA and average the most points on a nightly basis. They are also 6th in three-pointers made per game and 5th in three-point shooting percentage.

It is also worth wondering just how much Siakam's arrival will impact Hield's role offensively. Obviously, they have different positions and play styles. But adding an All-NBA talent like Siakam means other players on the roster will have less to eat.

And while Hield has helped Indiana become a juggernaut on offense, they are just about the opposite on the defensive end. The Pacers are worst team in opposing field goal percentage. They rank just 27th in defensive rating and they allow their opponents to score 123.4 points per game, which is the second-most in the NBA.

Siakam's arrival as an elite two-way forward should positively impact Indiana's defense. However, they could still look to make upgrades on that front to at least become a decent defensive team. The Pacers could use Buddy Hield in a trade to make that happen.