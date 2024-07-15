The Phoenix Suns have an uphill climb this offseason to improve around their big three. The Suns need to seek upgrades in the second wave of free agency.

Phoenix's star trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal struggled to fit this season. The Suns came into the season among the favorites in the Western Conference but were swept in the first round.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards, dominated the Suns in four straight games. It's pivotal for Phoenix to retool around Booker, Durant, and Beal as they're locked into that big three.

Phoenix has already made some changes this offseason. They fired Frank Vogel as their head coach and brought in Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer won the 2021 title with the Milwaukee Bucks as their head coach.

They re-signed Josh Okogie, Royce O'Neale, Bol Bol, and Damion Lee (via player option) in free agency. The Suns took Ryan Dunn, a versatile defensive forward, in the draft. Phoenix added two veterans, Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris, in free agency.

The Suns are a second-apron team, which makes it difficult to upgrade their roster. Although their owner, Mat Ishbia, has had no problem footing the bill for an expensive roster, it's not that simple under the new CBA. With the new restrictions and punishments for being a second-apron team, Phoenix will have a tough avenue in improving the team.

With that said, here is the biggest need the Suns must still address in 2024 NBA free agency.

Suns need a facilitating point guard

The Suns' options are limited, but they need to add a facilitating point guard. In the 2023 season, Phoenix relied on its stars to step up as playmakers. While Booker took on the starting point guard role and averaged a career-high in assists per game with 6.9, the Suns' offense relied heavily on isolation.

Under Budenholzer, adding a playmaker at guard could help bring a more structured offense. Having some offensive sets rather than Booker, Beal, and Durant taking turns in iso ball could help Phoenix's offense reach the next level.

The addition of Morris gives them depth, but he only appeared in 33 games in the 2023 season, averaging 2.1 assists.

As mentioned, acquiring a facilitating point guard won't be easy with the Suns' salary cap restrictions. Tyus Jones would be the ideal fit for Phoenix, as he's a great playmaker. Jones averaged 12 points per game, along with 7.3 assists, while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three.

The 28-year-old will likely be acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with a team this offseason. However, the Suns are a second-apron team and cannot complete such a deal.

This leaves bargain options like Spencer Dinwiddie, Markelle Fultz, and Dennis Smith Jr. as candidates.

Dinwiddie is a solid scorer who has showcased his playmaking chops throughout his career. The 31-year-old has averaged 5.2 assists per game. Fultz is another option, who profiles more as a defensive-first player but is a solid playmaker. The former number-one overall pick has averaged 4.6 assists per game in his career.

Smith Jr. is the true discount option for this position of need. Smith Jr. is another guard who profiles as a defensive-first player with explosive athleticism. However, he is an underrated playmaker. The 26-year-old has averaged 4.2 assists per game throughout his career.

The Suns have three stars: Booker, Beal, and Durant. Although there are concerns with their depth, bringing in Budenholzer could help a lot.

If the Suns front office can find a way to add a facilitator, it could help their offense run smoothly in the 2024 season.