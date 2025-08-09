The Minnesota Vikings have suffered a major blow in their 2025 preseason opener against the Houston Texans when Texans linebacker Jamal Hill tackled wide receiver and punt returner Rondale Moore near the sideline, forcing him off the field with a severe leg injury about 10:30 left in the second quarter after Moore fielded a punt.

Moore immediately signaled distress, favoring his left leg, and was unable to put any weight on it. Medical staff quickly attended to him before loading him onto a cart for removal from the field. Teammates and coaches showed visible concern, with Moore slamming the cart in frustration and covering his face with a towel as he left.

Moore’s injury is particularly troubling given his recent history. The 25-year-old receiver missed the entire 2024 NFL season due to a torn ACL sustained last August during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons.

After spending that season on injured reserve without appearing in any games, Moore signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Vikings in March 2025, aiming for a career resurgence. The injury during his first touches in a Vikings uniform now jeopardizes those hopes and could mean another extended recovery period.

Originally a second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 draft (49th overall), Moore played three seasons in Arizona before a March 2024 trade sent him to the Falcons in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

During his time with the Cardinals, Moore appeared in 39 games with 23 starts, accumulating 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns, alongside a rushing touchdown. Known for his explosiveness, Moore returned 22 punts over three seasons with the Cardinals, averaging 8.1 yards per return with a long of 27 yards.

However, despite his speed, Moore never eclipsed 500 receiving yards in a season, his best year being his rookie campaign with 54 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Moore’s injury adds to the Vikings’ challenges at wide receiver. Star WR Justin Jefferson is currently dealing with a hamstring issue but is expected to be ready for the regular season. However, Jordan Addison, another receiver, will miss the first three games due to suspension.

This leaves Minnesota’s receiving corps thin behind Jefferson and Jalen Nailor, with players like Lucky Jackson, rookie Tai Felton, Jeshaun Jones, and Tim Jones likely needing to step up. Additionally, Moore’s potential absence leaves a void in the Vikings’ punt return duties, a role he was going to fill.