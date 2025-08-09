Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers did not play on Friday night against the New York Liberty due to a back injury. Initial concern emerged after Bueckers missed Thursday's practice. It seems as if the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year front-runner may be able to return for Sunday afternoon's game against the Washington Mystics, though.

The Wings announced their injury report for the game on Saturday, and Bueckers is currently listed as probable to play.

Myisha Hines-Allen is also listed as probable due to a left ankle injury. Ty Harris remains out, as she is expected to miss the remainder of the '25 season with a left knee injury.

Dallas missed Paige Bueckers on Friday night. The Wings started slow before climbing back in the third quarter. In the end, the Liberty emerged victorious, earning an 88-77 win over the Wings.

The 23-year-old guard enters Sunday afternoon's contest with per-game averages of 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. She is also shooting 45.7 percent on her field-goal attempts and 33.3 percent on her three-point shots.

The Wings now hold an 8-23 overall record following Friday night's loss. Dallas is last in the Western Conference standings, and the team leads only the 5-24 Connecticut Sun in the entire WNBA. It has been a disappointing campaign, but the Wings could certainly make things interesting on Sunday.

Washington's 13-17 record does not jump off the page by any means. The Mystics are fourth in the Eastern Conference. Paige Bueckers' final status will play an impactful role in determining the outcome of the game. If she is available to play, an upset could come to fruition in Arlington, TX.

Tipoff for the Mystics and Wings clash is at 4 PM EST as Dallas hopes to earn a win in front of the home fans on Sunday afternoon.