Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the American Football Conference Divisional Playoff, the Athletic Bills beat reporter Joe Buscaglia wrote in a Friday injury update.

Crowder is moving in the right direction, said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. The 29-year-old receiver is still on injured reserve and in the midst of his 21-day practice window.

Crowder played in four games for the Bills this season, earning six receptions on 13 targets before he was carted off the field during a Week 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He was out indefinitely as he underwent further testing at the time. Jamison Crowder earned one reception on four targets against the Ravens before going down with the injury.

The 5-foot-9-inch receiver played in 93 offensive snaps and 18 special teams snaps for the Bills this season. Crowder played in a wide variety of offensive snaps for the Jets last year, going as high as 91% in a loss to the New Orleans Saints and as low as 15% in a loss to the Bills.

Buffalo earned 352 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs pulled in 114 of those yards.

There is already a high demand for a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game in neutral territory, according to a Friday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“More than 50,000 tickets were purchased by the Bills’ and Chiefs’ season-ticket holders in the first 24 hours they were for sale for the if-needed, neutral-site AFC Championship Game,” Schefter said. “Bills fans would be seated on their side of the field and Chiefs fans on the other.”

The Bills will take on the Bengals at 2 p.m. CST on Sunday in Highmark Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.