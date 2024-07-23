In a thrilling main event at UFC Vegas 94, Virna “Carcara” Jandiroba solidified her position as a top contender in the strawweight division with a spectacular second-round armbar submission over Amanda Lemos. The fight, held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, showcased Jandiroba’s exceptional grappling skills and relentless pursuit of victory.

From the opening bell, Jandiroba wasted no time in implementing her game plan, aggressively seeking takedowns and dominating the ground exchanges. Lemos, known for her striking prowess, found herself constantly on the defensive as Jandiroba showcased her superior grappling and positional control.

The first round was a closely contested affair, with Jandiroba accumulating significant ground control time while Lemos threatened with sporadic strikes from her back. However, Jandiroba’s relentless pressure and consistent takedown attempts earned her the nod on all of the three judges’ scorecards.

In the second round, Jandiroba continued her dominance, securing another takedown and quickly transitioning to Lemos’ back. With under a minute remaining in the round, Jandiroba effortlessly flowed from a rear-naked choke attempt to a beautifully executed armbar, forcing Lemos to tap out with just 12 seconds left on the clock.

The victory marked Jandiroba’s fourth consecutive win and propelled her further up the strawweight rankings.

The loss for Lemos snapped her winning streak and raised questions about her ability to compete with the division’s elite grapplers. Despite her striking prowess, Lemos struggled to defend Jandiroba’s takedowns and was ultimately outmatched on the ground.

After a dominant performance from a surging contender in Virna Jandiroba, we take a look at what could be next for this ranked strawweight competitor

Zhang Weili

Virna Jandiroba’s impressive second-round submission victory over Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 94 has catapulted her into the title conversation. The Brazilian’s grappling prowess and relentless pressure were on full display, proving she possesses the skills to challenge the strawweight elite.

With a four-fight win streak and a dominant performance against a top contender like Lemos, Jandiroba has earned the right to face the champion, Zhang Weili. Not only has she consistently proven herself against tough opponents, but her unique grappling style presents an intriguing challenge for the champ.

Zhang’s striking is undoubtedly world-class, but Jandiroba’s submission threat could be a game-changer. A matchup between these two would be a classic striker vs. grappler showdown, offering a fresh and exciting dynamic for the division.

Furthermore, Jandiroba’s recent surge has breathed new life into the strawweight division. Her exciting fighting style and consistent finishes make her a fan favorite, and a title fight against Zhang would undoubtedly generate significant interest and excitement.

It’s time for the UFC to recognize Jandiroba’s merits and grant her the title shot she deserves. Her impressive win over Lemos has solidified her position as the rightful next challenger for the strawweight crown. A clash between Jandiroba and Zhang Weili promises to be a thrilling encounter that could potentially redefine the landscape of the strawweight division.

Tatiana Suarez

Virna Jandiroba’s second-round armbar submission over Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 94 solidified her position as a top contender in the strawweight division. However, with another undefeated grappler, Tatiana Suarez, also making waves, a number one contender fight between the two is the logical next step.

Jandiroba’s four-fight win streak, all against ranked opponents, speaks volumes about her skill and consistency. Her grappling prowess, particularly her armbar finishes, has become a defining characteristic of her recent success. Meanwhile, Suarez, with her own impressive grappling pedigree and unblemished record, presents a unique challenge and a compelling matchup for Jandiroba.

Both fighters possess exceptional ground games, but their styles differ slightly. Jandiroba’s aggressive pressure and submission hunting contrast with Suarez’s more methodical, control-based approach. This stylistic clash would make for an intriguing fight, testing the strengths and weaknesses of each grappler.

Moreover, a fight between Jandiroba and Suarez would definitively determine the rightful next challenger for the strawweight title. It would also be a fan-pleasing contest, showcasing the high-level grappling skills that have become synonymous with the strawweight division’s elite.

With the stakes high and the styles contrasting, Jandiroba vs. Suarez is the fight to make. It’s a matchup that promises fireworks, a clear contender, and a captivating narrative for the future of the strawweight division.

It remains to be seen what will be next for the surging strawweight competitor but it’s starting to get hard to deny her a title shot if she continues to keep winning.