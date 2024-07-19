The Ravens' Lamar Jackson has been putting on his business hat in recent months with the goal of spreading the popularity of his famous number eight farther in the world of football apparel. Meanwhile, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is also adding the number to his myriad products which has caused Jackson to challenge Aikman in court.

The news came amid the release of a 10 greatest Ravens of all-time list. A Ravens former Super Bowl MVP passed away at age 40.

Jackson's legal challenge has opened up a whole new can of worms about legal questions that many fans did not know existed.

Lamar Jackson's court challenge vs. Cowboys legend

Lamar Jackson is the star quarterback of John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens and one of the most electrifying players in recent NFL history.

With so much success on the football field Jackson has sought to promote and spread his number eight jersey and associated products far and wide.

Federal records showed recently that Jackson is challenging Troy Aikman's use of their shared number eight in a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office complaint, according to federal records.

Jackson owns or has applied for several trademarks using his famous number in several phrases. According to his court challenge vs. Aikman, the Cowboys legend's attempt to use “EIGHT” on his apparel or bags would be “likely to cause confusion, or cause mistake, or to deceive” the public as to whether the products are from Jackson or Aikman, according to July 9 court filings from Jackson's attorney.

The challenge states that the Ravens QB “has expended considerable time, effort, and expense in promoting, advertising and popularizing the number 8 in connection with his personality and fame.”

It also says that Jackson “is well-known by this number due to his notoriety and fame, along with his promotion of this number in his trademarks and media coverage.”

Ravens Open Preseason Soon

The Ravens are set to open the preseason on August 9th at 7:30 p.m. ET against Jalen Hurts and the Ravens. While Jackson is not likely to play much if at all, the game is an opportunity for the Ravens' many young players to get their feet wet before the start of the 2024 season, a road tilt with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.