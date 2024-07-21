The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone a lot of change this offseason. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are the new QBs in Pittsburgh and they are set to enter a training camp battle for the starting job. One journalist who is familiar with the team believes that Fields will not have an easy path to becoming the Steelers' starter.

Steelers beat reporter Mike DeFabo recently appeared on 93.7 The Fan and spoke about QB Justin Fields. He believes processing could hold Fields back from competing for the starting QB spot in Pittsburgh.

“I think if you go to training camp, one thing I would watch is seven shots,” DeFabo said. “And I would watch how Justin Fields processes the game. I think that right now he's still working on processing the game more quickly, knowing his reads, getting to those reads more quickly. I think that just the speed of the game is definitely affecting him at this point. now, that could chance once they put on pads, and I think that's where Justin Fields has an opportunity to maybe turn this into a competition. He should get an extended run in preseason games, and I think that's when his athleticism and his arm really show off.”

This sounds concerning, but none of it should be news to Steelers fans. There's a reason why Justin Fields did not work out in Chicago. However, there is still hope that he can revive his career in Pittsburgh given enough time and proper coaching.

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth gushes about Russell Wilson's positive impact on team

Russell Wilson already has a big lead over Justin Fields. As a veteran, Wilson was already more likely to get the nod to start in Week 1. He has also made a strong impression on some of Pittsburgh's skill-position players.

Pat Freiermuth recently spoke with Pennsylvania Live about the veteran QB. Freiermuth gushed about how Wilson has made a positive impact on the Steelers.

“Told me everything about his leadership and his desire to win,” Freiermuth said. “I think that in my whole career, I’ve never really been around someone who has been so detailed in everything he does. Every practice, he’s doing his routine as he’s doing it for a game.”

Freiermuth noted that Wilson's detailed approach to practice will only make the Steelers better.

“I think that’s something that’s really good for us because we’re a young offense… seeing a guy like that who’s been in the league, won a Super Bowl, been to a bunch of Pro Bowls, been All-Pro, just seeing how he works and what it takes to get to that level. I think it’s been good for everyone, and I think I’m excited to see that for the year.”

We're excited to see if the Steelers can exceed expectations in a stacked AFC North division this fall.