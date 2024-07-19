With a new head coach, front office and quarterback, the Washington Commanders are hoping to turn a new leaf entering the 2024 campaign. However, the Commanders will have to do so without one of their top 2024 NFL Draft picks.

Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton was placed on the Non-Football Injury list on Friday, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Newton continues to work his way back from his second offseason foot surgery.

Both injuries occurred before the draft took place, Ben Standig of The Athletic confirmed. Therefore, Washington was well aware that it would take some time for Newton to make a full recovery. While it's not shocking he was placed on the NFI list, it only lengths the amount of time to when Washington can see their second-rounder in action.

As it stands, Newton can be removed from the NFI list at anytime during training camp or preseason. Still, there is no concrete timetable for when the defensive tackle could make his official return.

Jer'Zhan Newton comes to Washington after spending four seasons with Illinois at the college level. Over 45 total games, he racked up 188 tackles – 28.5 for a loss – 18 sacks and even five passes defended. Newton was a Consensus All-American in 2023 as well as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite his injuries, the Commanders still felt comfortable taking the lineman in the second round. They'll have to be patient, but that was the plan all along ever since Newton's name was submitted on draft day. Washington will look to continue to build out their defense at training camp while monitoring Newton's potential return.

How Jer'Zhan Newton fits into Commanders defense

Outside of his past experience as an NFL head coach, Dan Quinn was hired by the Commanders due to his defensive acumen. His former team – the Dallas Cowboys – ranked fifth in total defense during the 2023 season, allowing 299.7 yards per game.

In turn, the Commanders ranked dead last, allowing 388.9 YPG. Their freefall was only made worse by trading away defensive line standouts Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Still, Washington knew they had to recoup prospect capital in a lost season.

The Commanders are now getting to work rebuilding that defensive line. Newton, when healthy, will seemingly serve a premier role. Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen will shore up the middle of the line while players like Dorance Armstrong, Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler all compete for reps on the outside.

It'll be a work in progress, but Washington has the building blocks in place. While there will be plenty of expectations on Quinn, Rome – nor the Commanders – were built in one day.

As for Jer'Zhan Newton, he'll have to wait for his opportunity. He'll take solace knowing how highly Commanders value him. Until he can make a real impact, the defensive tackle will continue rehabbing his foot surgery and plan for his eventual NFL debut.