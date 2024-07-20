The Pittsburgh Steelers have learned the hard way that life after a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback's retirement can be a sobering road. Three years after Ben Roethlisberger's final season, Pittsburgh replaced the legend with another declining star in Russell Wilson, who has plenty to prove after two turbulent seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The 35-year-old posted a workout video on Saturday, soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar's “Count Me Out” and complete with a clock emoji, via his social media.

Wilson went 13-21 in Denver, although his stats weren't astronomically bad. The nine-time Pro Bowler completed 63.3% of his passes while tossing 42 touchdowns, 19 picks, and 219.8 yards per game.

While Wilson's still capable of being a mid-level signal-caller, his recent output pales in comparison to his prolific Seattle Seahawks tenure. The 2012 third-round pick led the team to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory, in addition to leading the league with a 110.1 passer rating in 2015 and 34 passing touchdowns in 2017. Over 10 years with the club, Wilson completed 65% of his passes with 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions, good for a 3.36 TD-INT ratio.

Will Wilson be able to recapture his vintage form anytime soon?

Russell Wilson can still play, but Justin Fields could take his starting job on the Steelers

Wilson, who always maintains a positive demeanor, delivered his typical hopeful quotes in June minicamp, via Trib Live's Joe Rutter.

“I feel the fountain of youth,” Wilson said. “I feel revived in every way — mentally, emotionally, spiritually. I feel confident.”

Sometimes a change of scenery is all a player needs to get out of a long-term funk. The Broncos' head coaching instability certainly didn't help Wilson in his time in Denver, as he played under three coaches in the span of just two seasons.

Pittsburgh, though, has had Mike Tomlin man the sideline since 2007, and it's never had a losing season since. That combined with the presence of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who led quality offenses with the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and '20, should provide a reliable support system for the embattled signal-caller.

“There are tough moments along the way and amid those highs, too,” Wilson continued. “All those moments build you up those scars, those things that you go through that don’t necessarily go your way. It builds you up for the next moment, it prepares you for the next moment, and that’s what you look forward to.”

Wilson's inclusion of “Count Me Out” in his workout video may have been a subliminal response to people like NFL analyst John Middekauf, who predicted he'd lose the starting job early on to backup Justin Fields, via The Colin Cowherd Podcast.

“If I had to go over/under on Justin Fields' first start with the Steelers, it'd probably be around five-and-a-half [games into the season],” Middlekauf said. “I think he's in, and I think he's in early.”

The Chicago Bears traded Fields to Pittsburgh for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick in March. While the Ohio State alum hasn't posted impressive passing numbers at the NFL level going into his fourth season, he has youth and athleticism on his side. Fields has 2,220 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns, along with 6.2 yards per carry. If the 25-year-old passing game develops further, he could make Wilson expendable.

Wilson, who's on a one-year, $1.2 million “prove-it” deal, won't have much time to prove his long-term viability at the club. However, the 2019 second-team All-Pro has surpassed expectations before.