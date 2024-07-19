Odell Beckham Jr. is surprisingly celebrating the verdict he received in his $20 million lawsuit against Nike, which alleges that the apparel juggernaut did not honor his sponsorship deal.

“JUST DO……RIGHT,” the new Miami Dolphins wide receiver posted on Instagram after the Multnomah County, Oregon jury Circuit Court jury revealed their decision. “I wanna take this moment to thank God first and foremost, thank you Heavenly Father. I wanna thank my team for every hour they have spent preparing on this case. I wanna thank the jury for simply doing what’s right in a world full of wrong… my message to whoever needs this is, STAND UP FOR WHAT YOU BELIEVE IN! JUSTICE WAS SERVED!!!”

After reading that passionate post, one would naturally assume that Beckham was vindicated and granted the approximate amount of money he was seeking. But this is where things get awkward. Nike is apparently not paying the Super Bowl 56 champion a dime.

Nike issues a statement, clarifies Odell Beckham Jr. verdict

“With this verdict, all of Mr. Beckham’s claims have been decided against him without any monetary award,” the billion-dollar company told Complex. “The decision confirmed that Nike complied with its commitments. Nike is grateful to the jury and the Court for their careful attention to this case.”

Nike filed a countersuit after Odell Beckham Jr. sued it in November of 2022, claiming that the three-time Pro Bowler violated his contract by wearing improper footwear and gloves during games. Neither party was found to be in breach of contract, which means there is no real victor. Except the lawyers, of course, who likely ran up a hefty tab during the whole process.

The conflict allegedly stemmed from Nike's choice to exercise their right-to-match option in Beckham's contract when he planned to switch his loyalties to rival Adidas in 2017. The 31-year-old, who helped the Los Angeles Rams win their second Super Bowl in 2022, claims he did not receive the royalties he was owed.

Beckham accused Nike of not abiding by the same language that was used in his proposed Adidas deal, which Nike decided to match. He could choose to appeal the ruling, but based on his recent remarks, he is already counting this verdict as a momentous victory.