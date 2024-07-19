Taylor Swift has been saved from her stalker, who also threatened Travis Kelce, ahead of her Germany “Eras” tour shows.

The Associated Press reported that an American man who made threats against Swift was arrested before her first of three shows in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. He will be kept in custody until after her shows are over on July 19. The AP's report says that he will be released on Saturday, July 20.

In a scary development, Taylor Swift's stalker had a ticket to her show on July 17. Local police said that “because an initial investigation couldn't entirely rule out a risk, he was detained during entry checks to the event.”

Not only did the stalker make threats towards Swift, but he also targeted Travis Kelce. Luckily, he was detained, as noted, thanks to tips from “organizers of the event.”

This is certainly a scary situation, but it is great that the police arrested Swift's stalker. She just played her second night in Gelsenkirchen and has four more dates across Hamburg and Munich after she is done in the city.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together since September 2023. Swift made waves when she attended one of the Kansas City Chiefs' games. She ended up going to 13 total games, including their Super Bowl victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

Taylor Swift's 2024 “Eras” tour

Germany is the latest stop on Taylor Swift's 2024 European leg of the “Eras” tour. Coming up, she will visit Poland and Austria before returning to London, England. Earlier on the leg of the tour, Swift played three nights at Wembley Stadium. To close out this leg of the tour, she will return for five more shows at the venue from August 15-20.

The “Eras” tour will then return to North America for 18 more shows. These will be the final 18 shows of the entire tour. Nine of them will be played in the United States, while the last nine will be in Canada.

2024 has been a busy year for Swift. She started her year by resuming the “Eras” tour with shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. The European leg of the tour began on May 9 and has continued throughout the summer.

The “Eras” tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. She spent most of 2023 touring North America before heading to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to finish the year.

It is by far Swift's most ambitious tour to date. The “Eras” tour celebrates her entire discography and features songs from almost every one of her albums.

Each show is over three hours long and features about 45 songs. Lover, Fearless, Red, Speak Now, Reputation, Folklore, Evermore, 1989, Tortured Poets Department, and Midnights are all featured on a nightly basis.

During each show, Swift also plays a short acoustic set. These usually consist of a couple of mashups of her songs — occasionally deep cuts from her albums — on the piano and guitar.

The concert film

To commemorate the tour, she released a concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. It quickly became the highest-grossing concert film ever.

The concert film was recorded during Swift's six-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in August 2023. Disney+ acquired the film and has a (Taylor's Version) extended cut with extra surprise songs and others cut from the original.