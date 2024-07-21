The Green Bay Packers are coming in to this upcoming season with a lot of expectations as an improved offense led by quarterback Jordan Love gets some help in the backfield with star Josh Jacobs. He spoke about the promises he is making to the fans of Green Bay about the type of player he will be in 2024.

Jacobs has been in the league for five seasons where it has been spent with the Las Vegas Raiders where he has produced some great seasons like in 2022 where he led the league in rushing with 1,653 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns. He would describe how he plays the running back position while also expressing that he will bring “intensity” every single game according to the Packers website.

“How would I describe my play style? I would say it's a mixture of a lot of things,” Jacobs said. “I kind of try to play mind games with defenders, I might run you over, I might juke you, I might try to outrun you. I'm going to bring that dog, I'm going to bring that intensity, I'm going to play with that physicality, I'm going to come to work every single day.”

Jacobs excited to live the full experience of being a part of the Packers

Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million contract back in March to improve their running back room which features A.J. Dillon as he was usually joined by long-time Packer Aaron Jones who is now with the Minnesota Vikings. Subsequently, the University of Alabama product would say that he is a “tone setter” for any team he plays for and is excited to have the full experience of being a Packer and getting to witness the atmosphere of Lambeau Stadium,

“I give it all that I have when I'm on that field,” Jacobs said. “And I think I just bring that tone, a tone setter, I think that's what I'm gonna be for the team. Walking out for the first time is something I definitely take about a lot to be able to see what it feels like to be a Packer to see the type of support that we have. An iconic stadium to be out there, You know, trying to go get a win is very excited and I'm very excited for this year. I think it's going to be a good one.”

Packers QB Jordan Love calls Jacobs a “phenomenal player”

If there is one person who is excited to get to work with Jacobs, it has to be quarterback Jordan Love who showed last year that he can take Green Bay to new heights. Last season, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions as he said that the star running back is a “phenomenal player” according to On3 Sports.

“I think everyone’s watched what Josh Jacobs has been about when he’s been on the Raiders. There’s definitely no question what kind of player he is and when he will go out there on the field,” Love said. “It was awesome to see him out there and making those cuts and breaking away out there. He’s a phenomenal player. Obviously, he’s got the speed and he’s got the cuts and the agility. I’m excited to see him once the season gets rolling and see how hard it is for guys to tackle him.”

One of the aspects of their rapport that will continue to be explored is Jacobs ability in the passing game which he has always had the talent to be a threat through the air, but has not been fully unlocked yet. There is an eye-opening statistic that Jacobs has a record in a negative light is that he is close to the record of most receptions without a touchdown.

Jordan Love promises to stop Jacobs from achieving record

He is currently at 197 receptions without a touchdown with the record being 201 by Gerald Riggs in the 1980s where he finished his career without a score. For Love, he vows that he will not allow Jacobs to get that record, saying that “we'll make sure he gets a touchdown in there.”

“No, that’s not going to happen,” Love said. “I saw that the other day. I’m surprised he doesn’t have any touchdowns yet. Let’s see, 197 career receptions, zero receiving touchdowns. I sent that to him, I said, ‘Bro, we’re going to get you a touchdown, for sure.’ First pass to him might be a touchdown, who knows. Five receptions away from it? We’ll make sure he gets a touchdown in there.”

In any sense, the Packers have lofty expectations coming off of a season where they had a 9-8 record which put them second in the NFC North, but upset the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round. Consequently, they open up next season facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.