The AFC playoff field is set to have some of the most intense and intriguing matchups in the NFL today. On one hand, you have the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals facing off. The other side has the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars battle in the unlikely playoff matchup of the year. There’s already a high demand for a potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game in neutral territory, per Adam Schefter.

“More than 50,000 tickets were purchased by the Bills’ and Chiefs’ season-ticket holders in the first 24 hours they were for sale for the if-needed, neutral-site AFC Championship Game. Bills fans would be seated on their side of the field and Chiefs fans on the other.”

Due to the circumstances surrounding the Bills and Bengals‘ Week 17 tilt, a potential AFCCG game between Buffalo and the Chiefs will be played on neutral soil. Both NFL teams have already started to sell tickets for this potential neutral site game. While this is standard procedure for the most part, the Bengals players and fanbase are already using this as bulletin-board material.

No matter which team wins, NFL fans will be the true winner for all of the magical possibilities in the AFCCG. A Bills-Chiefs game will be the culmination of brewing rivalry that has been hyped up since the start of the season. Even if either team lose, both the Jaguars and the Bengals bring intriguing storylines that will spice up this game.

If you are wondering what happens if either the Bills or Chiefs lose, then fans will be awarded refunds. This will be one of the most exciting weekends in NFL history: four teams with young, talented quarterbacks duking it out in the postseason. Who will come out alive in their respective matchups?