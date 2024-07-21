Things are looking good for the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 season. They have Super Bowl hopes, and a quarterback who seems to be elevating to an elite level. But, as usual for teams in the NFL, the Packers hit a sticking point in the contract of Jordan Love.

It’s simple stuff for the Packers in 2024. If their quarterback continues on an upward trajectory, the Packers could play in the year’s final game. If Love doesn’t, they will likely fall back in the pack.

So it makes sense for the Packers to have his contract situation all nice and tidy before the season starts. Unfortunately, training camp is almost here and Love doesn’t have a deal.

Packers, QB Jordan Love still working on contract

Packers fans can be hopeful Love will remain in practice while negotiations continue. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said the contract should eventually get done, but time matters. And there’s a complication to the amount of money the Packers should pay him.

“Did it go enough, and well enough, in the second half of the season, and in the playoff win over the Cowboys, and the near miss against the 49ers, to get this guy into that $50 million a year club,” Florio said. “That would be something if he gets that much from the Packers. This guy looks like he will fit in the unprecedented run from (Brett) Favre to (Aaron) Rodgers to Love. Do it now. Sit down over a nice steak dinner and get it done. It really isn’t as hard as they like to make us think.”

Among the key points in the contract are signing bonus and full guarantee amount. Currently, Joe Burrow of the Bengals and Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars have set the market at $55 million, according to sportingnews.com. Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts are also in the $50 million club.

Love completed 64.5% of his passes last season for 4,625 yards. He finished with a passer rating of 98.5. Love’s 32 regular season touchdown passes ranked second in the NFL behind the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, who had 36.

After nine games last season, Love’s totals were 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In the final eight games, he found the end zone 18 times with only one interception. And then in the first round of the playoffs, a 48-32 win over Dallas, Love threw three touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating of 157.2 nearly reached perfection.

“I’m not shocked to be honest with you that he went out there and played well and showed great poise,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said at the time. “We see it on a daily basis in practice. People might not necessarily agree with that, but I see it every day. I think he’s a guy that has continued to get better and better each and every day in practice.”

The 25-year-old Love, selected by the Packers as the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, couldn’t keep the magic going in a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the second round. Love completed 21 of 34 passes with two touchdowns, but also threw a pair of costly interceptions — including the game-icer in the final minute of the fourth quarter.