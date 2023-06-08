The Chicago Blackhawks saw their offseason get off to an incredible start when they won the NHL Draft Lottery. Before they step to the podium later this month, however, the team took care of one of their existing players.

The Blackhawks agreed to a two-year extension with forward Andreas Athanasiou, The Athletic reported on Wednesday. This contract carries a cap hit of $4.25 million per season.

Athanasiou earns an extended stay in the Windy City after signing a one-year contract before the 2022-23 season. The 28-year-old veteran had his best season since 2018-19, scoring 20 goals and 41 points in 81 games.

Athanasiou finished third on the Blackhawks in points and tied for the team lead in goals. He received time in Chicago's top six last season, mostly on the wing. However, he also showed the ability to play down the middle late in the season.

It's certainly a pretty penny to pay for a player of Athanasiou's caliber. While he has an enticing offensive game, there is much to be desired on the defensive end of the ice. Chicago has the money, though, and a need to reach the cap floor before the season.

Athanasiou broke into the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings in 2015-16. He scored a career-high 30 goals and 54 points in 2018-19 with the Red Wings. In 2020, Detroit traded the 28-year-old to the Edmonton Oilers.

Since leaving Detroit, Athanasiou has bounced around the league a bit. He played just nine games with the Oilers before leaving for the Los Angeles Kings. He spent two seasons in Los Angeles before joining the Blackhawks ahead of the 2022-23 season.