Connor Bedard took center stage on Tuesday night ahead of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The 17-year-old phenom was interviewed on TNT before the puck drop to discuss his future in the league, and what it would mean to be selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

“If they decide to take me, that would be unreal, with the history and the other sports and the culture there and their love of sports. I'd be incredibly honored.”

He also took the opportunity to crack a joke at one of the analyst's expense, and Twitter loved it. The youngster had no fear when roasting Paul Bissonnette, saying “Obviously a couple pretty good players on this panel… and Biz.” Bissonnette is a former NHL role player turned wildly popular commentator in recent years, and the crew enjoys reminding him of his career stats often.

Connor Bedard just CHIRPED Biz into a new dimension 😱😱😱😱 @BizNasty2point0 pic.twitter.com/i2ey5AtDv7 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) June 5, 2023

It's safe to say Bedard is off to a hot start on his media tour, and the league is excited to market their up-and-coming new star. He will officially find out his fate on June 28, when the NHL Draft kicks off in Nashville.

Barring any major changes or trades, it looks like the teenager will be taking his electric talents to Chicago, where they are much needed. The Blackhawks finished second to last in the 2023 regular season with only 59 points, a rare occurrence for a franchise that celebrated a decade of dominance in the 2010's.

They also lost one generational star in Patrick Kane, who was traded to the New York Rangers, and could lose another in Jonathan Toews, to retirement. The city with a proud hockey tradition will be anxiously awaiting the arrival of Bedard to bring the magic back to the United Center.