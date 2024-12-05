The Chicago Blackhawks have announced a major change in leadership behind the bench, firing head coach Luke Richardson after another brutal start to their season and have named Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen their interim coach.

“Today I made the difficult decision to move on from Luke as our head coach. We thank him for his efforts and contributions to the organization and our community,” said Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson via Blackhawks.com. “As we have begun to take steps forward in our rebuilding process, we felt that the results did not match our expectations for a higher level of execution this season and ultimately came to the decision that a change was necessary.

We wish Luke and his family all the best moving forward.”

The Blackhawks don't appear to be any better than last season despite the presence of 2023 first-overall draft pick Connor Bedard. Bedard has gone through considerable scoring slumps, while veteran Taylor Hall has also struggled to produce.

The Blackhawks will play their first game with Sorensen on Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets at United Center.

Multiple offseason additions by the Blackhawks haven't translated into wins

After finishing in the NHL basement in Connor Bedard's rookie season, Blackhawks management sought to insulate him by surrounding him with more established NHL experience.