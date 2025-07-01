The Buffalo Sabres and Sam Lafferty have officially parted ways. He's been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for a sixth-round draft pick in 2026. Lafferty's fourth-time trade shows Chicago's desire to add speed and additional depth to their penalty kill, noted in the team's official announcement.

At 30 years old, Lafferty has one year left on his two-year, $4 million contract, which carries a cap hit of about $2 million, according to the trade confirmation. Last season with Buffalo, he scored four goals and added three assists over 60 games while also delivering 89 hits — the eighth-highest on the team — and tying for fifth in faceoff win percentage at 50.6% – 79 out of 156.

Throughout his career, Lafferty has played in 349 regular-season NHL games, racking up 90 points – 40 goals and 50 assists – while representing six teams: Pittsburgh, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Buffalo, and Calgary. During his last time with the Blackhawks, he notched 15 goals and 17 assists in 97 games. Known for his tough, physical style of play, Lafferty delivered 89 hits with Buffalo and is expected to take on a bottom-six role in Chicago, likely contributing to the penalty kill under head coach Jeff Blashill.

This trade marks the fourth time general manager Kyle Davidson has acquired Lafferty and reflects the front office's feelings about the veteran fitting into his evolving core. Davidson's history with the organization and willingness to accept a checking-line role lend itself to Chicago's continued push to solidify its two-way identity.

At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Lafferty brings a great mix of speed, toughness, and discipline—he only had two minor penalties last season—that aligns well with Blashill's preferred style of play. He's anticipated to log significant minutes on the penalty kill and inject some energy into the lower lines.

This transaction indicates that Chicago will likely have a more conservative approach to free agency, making smart, cost-effective moves rather than competing for high-profile names. Lafferty's one-year contract fits in with their salary cap, but it also gives the Blackhawks the necessary depth to be competitive in their Central Division.