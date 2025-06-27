It's time to put down the NHL Mock Drafts and prepare for the real thing. The 2025 NHL Draft is underway from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Draft day has already seen a ton of movement, with the New York Islanders trading Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens dominating the headlines.

Trade rumors are always in high gear this time of year. Oftentimes, the buzz never truly lives up to the hype. In fact, we're only two years removed from an NHL Draft that featured no first-round trades. However, this year could be different, as nearly every team in the league is trying to make something happen. The decentralized nature of this year's event could also play a role in any movement.

There's no more time left to waste. The 2025 NHL Draft is officially underway. Stick with ClutchPoints as we track all the activity and instantly grade the picks and trades as they come down the pike. The entire first round order will be displayed below. Please refresh your browser to ensure you get the latest information.

ClutchPoints' final 2025 NHL Mock Draft

1. New York Islanders – Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Islanders had a few different choices they could have made here. Notably, they could have taken hometown product James Hagens with this selection. However, after trading Dobson to the Canadiens, they needed defensive help. Matthew Schaefer is the best player in the 2025 NHL Draft. And he should be a top-pairing defenseman for a long time in this league.

Grade: A

2. San Jose Sharks – Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

There was a lot of buzz around the Sharks in recent days. In the end, they select Michael Misa, who is the best forward in this class. There are very few flaws in his game. Misa can score in bunches, as he scored 134 points for the Spirit this past season. He is good in the defensive zone, and his playmaking can break games open. The Sharks continue to build one of the NHL's most impressive forward cores. This is a home run.

Grade: A

3. Chicago Blackhawks – Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Anton Frondell is a rather intriguing prospect at the top of this class. He is a natural center, but played on the wing in HockeyAllsvenskan a ton this year. He had a knee injury in September that impacted his draft stock. Still, is a very impressive scorer who can find the back of the net in multiple ways. Frondell may move to the wing in the NHL to succeed. He could hit as a top-six forward, though there is a decent chance the upside is a tad lower than this. Overall, it's a fine selection for Chicago.

Grade: B+

4. Utah Mammoth – Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Caleb Desnoyers is generally considered one of the safest players in this draft. Especially among the center prospects. He is very good at creating plays in the open ice while also possessing a nose for the net. Desnoyers is also one defensively responsible, allowing him to make an impact in all areas of the game. The Mammoth add more depth down the middle after adding on the wings with the JJ Peterka trade.

Grade: A

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. New York Rangers

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

Article Continues Below

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. New York Islanders (via MTL/CGY)

17. New York Islanders (via MTL)

18. Calgary Flames (via NJ)

19. St. Louis Blues

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (via MIN)

21. Ottawa Senators

22. Philadelphia Flyers (via COL)

23. Nashville Predators (via TB)

24. Los Angeles Kings

25. Chicago Blackhawks (via TOR)

26. Nashville Predators (via SJ/VGK)

27. Washington Capitals

28. Winnipeg Jets

29. Carolina Hurricanes

30. San Jose Sharks (via DAL)

31. Philadelphia Flyers (via EDM)

32. Calgary Flames (via FLA)

Amazing gesture by Isles org Dillon Reagan · 3 minutes ago The #Isles not only put a cancer ribbon on Schaefer’s jersey, but also embroidered the inside of his collar with his mother’s initials “JS”. Amazing touch. 💜 https://t.co/XMAwvitgK6 — Alan Fuehring (@AlanFuehring) June 27, 2025

Schaefer emotional after going 1st overall Dillon Reagan · 20 minutes ago An emotional moment as Matthew Schaefer dons the Islanders sweater for the first time 👏 pic.twitter.com/SfqQpwohEe — ESPN (@espn) June 27, 2025

Big night for the Hawks Dillon Reagan · 40 minutes ago The Chicago Blackhawks, who have failed to cross the 70-point plateau over the past five seasons, look to take the next step in their rebuild with 10 picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, including a pair of selections in both the first and second round. #Blackhawks picks ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft:



Round 1, pick No. 3

Round 1, pick No. 25

Round 2, pick No. 34

Round 2, pick No. 62

Round 3, pick No. 66

Round 4, pick No. 98

Round 4, pick No. 107

Round 6, pick No. 162

Round 7, pick No. 194

Round 7, pick No. 197 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) June 27, 2025