With trade rumors swirling, the Blackhawks opted to put them to rest by signing Jason Dickinson to a two-year extension.

The Chicago Blackhawks rebuilding season in 2023-24 has been rather painful, as their 26 points are the second fewest in the NHL, and with the trade deadline approaching, teams have been checking in with them to see if they'd be willing to move some of their veteran players. One such guy was Jason Dickinson, but those rumors have quickly been put to rest.

Dickinson is in his second season with the Blackhawks, and has been having a strong season to this point (14 goals, seven assists, 21 points). Dickinson held value as a depth center who is scoring at a career-high rate this season, but that also happened to be something that Chicago valued, which is why they signed him to this new deal.

As noted above, Dickinson's 14 goals are already a career-high for him, and he's only played in 43 games so far. After racking up a career-high 21 assists last season, Dickinson has continued to provide them with solid play this season, and at just 28 years old, he could be a valuable asset for them down the line, which helped the two sides hammer out this extension.

Dickinson's new deal will have a $4.25 million AAV, which is a pretty decent price considering how good he has been playing this season. The goal for Chicago right now is to make star rookie Connor Bedard's life as easy as possible, and keeping Dickinson in town helps them accomplish that directive. While the Blackhawks may not be winning much in the near future, extending Dickinson is a good piece of business, and it will be interesting to see if they end up trading any of their other veterans ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.